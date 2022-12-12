Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
England defeated Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Test at Multan to register their first series win in the country since 2005.

England's players celebrate after winning the second Test cricket match against Pakistan, in Multan. AP

Mark Wood destroyed Pakistan hopes with his fearsome pace and led aggressive England to a sensational 26-run victory inside four days in the second Test on Monday.

Pakistan, in pursuit of a challenging victory target of 355, were bowled out for 328 within an hour after lunch on Day 4 to send England into the third match with an insurmountable 2-0 lead in their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

England had last won a Test series in Pakistan in 2005.

England won the first Test by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day through the aggressive approach that has now brought them eight victories in their past nine Tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Wood grabbed 4-65 including a contentious, game-changing, caught behind decision which denied lefthander Saud Shakeel (94) his maiden Test hundred before lunch.

Shakeel’s patient, third successive half century in just over five hours nearly pulled off Pakistan’s highest-ever successful chase in a home Test after the hosts resumed on Day 4 on 198-4, needing a further 157.

joe Root got the first wicket of the day as he dismisses Faheem Ashraf.

Then, Shakeel shared 80-run stand with Mohammad Nawaz (45) before Wood struck in his first over with the second new ball. He first had Nawaz caught down the legside off a short ball and then ended Shakeel’s defiance with another short ball in the same area.

Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali were the last three wickets to fall.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to England’s first Test series victory in Pakistan in 22 years.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 14:56:13 IST

