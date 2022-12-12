Mark Wood destroyed Pakistan hopes with his fearsome pace and led aggressive England to a sensational 26-run victory inside four days in the second Test on Monday.

Pakistan, in pursuit of a challenging victory target of 355, were bowled out for 328 within an hour after lunch on Day 4 to send England into the third match with an insurmountable 2-0 lead in their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

England had last won a Test series in Pakistan in 2005.

England won the first Test by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day through the aggressive approach that has now brought them eight victories in their past nine Tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Wood grabbed 4-65 including a contentious, game-changing, caught behind decision which denied lefthander Saud Shakeel (94) his maiden Test hundred before lunch.

Shakeel’s patient, third successive half century in just over five hours nearly pulled off Pakistan’s highest-ever successful chase in a home Test after the hosts resumed on Day 4 on 198-4, needing a further 157.

joe Root got the first wicket of the day as he dismisses Faheem Ashraf.

Then, Shakeel shared 80-run stand with Mohammad Nawaz (45) before Wood struck in his first over with the second new ball. He first had Nawaz caught down the legside off a short ball and then ended Shakeel’s defiance with another short ball in the same area.

Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali were the last three wickets to fall.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to England’s first Test series victory in Pakistan in 22 years.

If other countries don’t follow England and their style of play, they are fools! Another brilliant win in Pakistan and creating history once again! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PAKvsENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) December 12, 2022

A SERIES WIN IN PAKISTAN. This team is something else🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/h3k1lOPv5P — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 12, 2022

A valiant chase from Pakistan but this England team seem to just win games by sheer force of will. The first time England have won 2 consecutive tests in Pakistan. They take an unassailable 2-0 lead headed to the final test in Karachi. #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/jpOj72OtT7 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) December 12, 2022

England have doubled their number of Test wins in Pakistan in the space of two weeks. Eight out of nine under Stokes. They’re on to a good thing. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 12, 2022

Great Test match .. Pakistan did so well to get back into the game .. but Winning a series in Pakistan is a incredible achievement .. One of the hardest places to a win .. England are a brilliant test team to watch .. plus they once again got Selection spot on .. #PAKvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 12, 2022

Absorbing cricket all through, great contest, tense finish. What a series this has been! England continue to redefine the tenor and texture of the 5-day format. Pakistan may have lost but put up gallant, admirable fight — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 12, 2022

Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is never easy. This England team is playing test cricket with great zest and aggression that is raising the bar. Full marks to @benstokes38 and @Bazmccullum for giving a template that could make test cricket more exciting. #PakvsEng2022 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 12, 2022

Stupendous victory for England. But that was some serious fight from Pakistan. Glorious Test cricket. Even better than the first Test. 🙌🏻 #PAKvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 12, 2022

Pakistan just can’t win against England, England have been crushing them in every format. #PAKvENG — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 12, 2022

History: England won the Test series in Pakistan after 22 long years. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 12, 2022

With AP inputs

