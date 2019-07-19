After the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Sikandar Raza said that it was not how he wanted to bid goodbye to international cricket.

Raza posted an emotional message on Twitter: "How one decision has made a team, strangers, How one decision has made so many people unemployed, How one decision affects so many families, How one decision has ended so many careers, Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC"

"@ICC It's heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people, players, support staff, ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job, just like that," Zimbabwe's former captain and wicket-keeper batsman Brendon Taylor also tweeted.

Former Zimbabwe international cricketer Malcolm Jarvis was livid by ICC's course of action

Have just seen the article re ZIM’s suspension from the ICC. Can not believe the stance they have taken to suspend Zim. Unbelievable that they condone having a corrupt board of the last 20 odd years continue running cricket here. It’s mind blowing. Thanks ICC. — Malcolm jarvis (@malcolmpjarvis) July 18, 2019

While his son Kyle, who was a part of Zimbabwe's team in recently-concluded T20I series against Netherlands stated a bare fact

A lot of good people have just been put out of work @ICC — Kyle Jarvis (@KyleJarv89) July 18, 2019

The ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

The suspension will see both the Men's and Women's team suffer and will not allowed to participate in any ICC events while under suspension, making their participation in the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in August and Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier in October highly unlikely.

Lady Chevrons captain too expressed her disappointment.

It's the women who suffer FIRST and suffer the MOST. We are living this reality now. We just want to play the sport we love. In peace. For Zimbabwe. You see what the @ZimGemsOfficial are doing, making Zimbabwe smile, that's all we wanted to do too. pic.twitter.com/Yx9bt1bRMM — Mary-Anne Musonda 🇿🇼 (@Mutsa13) July 18, 2019

So in essence, if the @zimbabwesrc doesn't do something quick, the @zimcricketv women will lose another bunch of matches as they will not be able to play in the Global Qualifiers for the T20 World Cup next month. And noone is talking about them at all. @KirstyCoventry — larry kwirirayi (@kwirirayi) July 18, 2019

ICC's chairman Shashank Manohar said that what happened in Zimbabwe is a 'serious breach' of the ICC Constitution.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," ICC quoted Manohar as saying.

Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended by ICC for not providing a process for free & democratic elections & for not ensuring there is no Govt. interference in its governance & admin. ICC funding will be frozen & Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 18, 2019

While ICC's decision making in order to handle ZC has also received criticism from other quarters.

“The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket Board be reinstated to office within three months & progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting” This is an appalling decision @ICC - you are letting those who have destroyed cricket back. — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) July 18, 2019

Incredibly disappointed with ICC's decision to suspend Zimbabwe. Particularly considering interim measures taken and that Zim are far from the only board in which political interference is commonplace. Losing test nations at a time where they should be growing the game... — Tasneem-Summer Khan (@summeryael) July 18, 2019

ICC have suspended various Associate Members in the past, Nepal is still under suspension. However, Nepal's national teams have been allowed to continue participating in ICC events during suspension, similarly even the United States of America during their recent suspension and expulsion period from June 2015 through January 2019 took part in ICC events.

Nepal are under ICC suspension at the moment and are being allowed to take part in ICC events, as were USA during their suspension. Should be the same for Zimbabwe if the ICC are consistent. Big if that though... https://t.co/WBTyZd9Bbl — Andrew Nixon (@andrewnixon79) July 18, 2019

Zimbabwe was to tour India to play three T20 internationals from January 5-10, 2020.#ZimbabweCricket suspended! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 19, 2019

With inputs from Asian News International