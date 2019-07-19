'This is not how I wanted to go': Cricketer Sikandar Raza and others react to Zimbabwe's suspension by ICC
After the ICC's decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Raza posted an emotional message on Twitter, saying 'How one decision has made a team, strangers, How one decision has made so many people unemployed.'
After the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, cricketer Sikandar Raza said that it was not how he wanted to bid goodbye to international cricket.
Raza posted an emotional message on Twitter: "How one decision has made a team, strangers, How one decision has made so many people unemployed, How one decision affects so many families, How one decision has ended so many careers, Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC"
"@ICC It's heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people, players, support staff, ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job, just like that," Zimbabwe's former captain and wicket-keeper batsman Brendon Taylor also tweeted.
Former Zimbabwe international cricketer Malcolm Jarvis was livid by ICC's course of action
While his son Kyle, who was a part of Zimbabwe's team in recently-concluded T20I series against Netherlands stated a bare fact
The ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.
The suspension will see both the Men's and Women's team suffer and will not allowed to participate in any ICC events while under suspension, making their participation in the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in August and Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier in October highly unlikely.
Lady Chevrons captain too expressed her disappointment.
ICC's chairman Shashank Manohar said that what happened in Zimbabwe is a 'serious breach' of the ICC Constitution.
"We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," ICC quoted Manohar as saying.
While ICC's decision making in order to handle ZC has also received criticism from other quarters.
ICC have suspended various Associate Members in the past, Nepal is still under suspension. However, Nepal's national teams have been allowed to continue participating in ICC events during suspension, similarly even the United States of America during their recent suspension and expulsion period from June 2015 through January 2019 took part in ICC events.
With inputs from Asian News International
Jul 19, 2019 11:49:08 IST
