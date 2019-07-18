The ICC on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect violation of global body's constitution which doesn't allow any government intervention.

The current elected members of Zimbabwe board were suspended by government agency Sports and Recreation Committee (SRC) which was violation of articles 2.4 (c) and d.

"Zimbabwe Cricket has been suspended with immediate effect. The ICC Board unanimously decided that Zimbabwe Cricket, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC Constitution which imposes an obligation on Members to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its governance and / or administration for cricket respectively," the ICC said in a statement.

As a consequence of suspension, ICC funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events.

The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket Board be reinstated to office within three months, and progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting.

The ICC Board heard from both the Sports and Recreation Committee representatives of the Zimbabwe Government and Zimbabwe Cricket before making their decision.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said: "We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked.

"The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," Manohar said.

The Croatia, Morocco and Zambia Cricket Union have both also been suspended for continuing to be non compliant.

Introduction of Concussion replacements

At the ICC meeting, it was all decided that Concussion replacements will also be introduced. The ICC statement read, "the player will need to be a like-for-like substitute, and any such switch will need to be approved by the Match Referee. The change will come into effect from 1 August, meaning the first game for which they will be in play will be the first men's Ashes Test at Edgbaston."

One more important decision to come out of the meeting was that captains won't be fined for maintaining slow-over rate.

"Also significant is an alteration to punishments for maintaining a slow over-rate. Captains will no longer face suspension, but players face point deductions in the ICC Test Championship for breaches."

With inputs from PTI