'This is not allowed in international cricket': Saba Karim criticises Suryakumar Yadav

Former India cricketer Saba Karim has criticised right-hander Suryakumar Yadav for not being consistent for India in the ODIs. After scoring a century in the T20I against England, Surya returned with scores of 27 and 16 in the ODIs and has so far managed just 22 runs in the two ODIs vs West Indies.

"I would like to see Suryakumar Yadav become a consistent match-winner for India. He scored a century in the T20I against England. But despite getting a number of chances (in ODIs), he hasn't been able to make the most of the starts he got. This is not allowed in international cricket. When you have so much stroke-making ability, you need to make the most of it," Karim was quoted as saying on India news.

Karim also spoke about talented wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and said that the left-hander is yet to make most of his chances for the country. The former India international added that Ishan is yet to win a game for a country, and gave examples of Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda.

"Dinesh Karthik doesn't need any inspiration as he himself is an inspiration and has a lot of experience. But Ishan Kishan hasn't quite been able to make the most of his chances and win games for his team like Axar Patel or Deepak Hooda did," he added.

India take on West Indies in the third ODI of the series on Wednesday. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and are likely to test their bench before the five-T20I series gets underway. Regulars Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya will join the squad for the shortest format as India aim to apply finishing touches before the T20 World Cup gets underway Down Under.

