Alex Carey has come out in support of his teammate Steve Smith after the batter and Australia were rebuked by former skipper Allan Border for giving “thumbs up” to Indian bowlers and going soft on their opponents in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

In the Nagpur Test, which got over inside three days, Australia batter Smith was seen giving a thumbs up to Ravindra Jadeja after getting beaten on the outside edge. Australia lost the match by an innings and 132 runs.

“Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump. What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up … bloody hell,” Border said on Fox Cricket.

Defending Smith, Australia wicketkeeper Carey said that Smith applauding a bowler while playing is part of his mannerism. He also added that the team has learnt its lesson and will be implementing them in the next match.

“We highly respect Allan Border,” Carey said. “I guess among the group, guys do it differently. We come up against these players a lot.

“You’re probably alluding to the Steve Smith comment more than any but, you know, he’s mates with a lot of them. And that’s the way he [Smith] plays. He does it in all situations. He plays around with his hands and does all that stuff. And I think that’s probably what gets him pretty focused.

“They’re obviously strong comments but, as a group, we believe in what we’re doing and come the second Test we’re ready to put a few learnings into place.”

The second India-Australia Test will be played in Delhi from 17 February.

