Injury concerns have become a never-ending topic in Indian cricket. The Men in Blue have missed some of its crucial figures in several important fixtures owing to the threat of injuries. From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah, the absence of these players in different formats has affected results. The long-lasting injury issue of Bumrah has made things difficult for India, especially in limited-overs cricket. He was ruled out of the team ahead of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury and still remains out of action.

Amid the debate on how India would deal with this sort of situation, former cricketer Kapil Dev put forth his view on the matter. Speaking with Gulf News, the legendary all-rounder came up with a suggestion for the Indian bowlers to avoid such injuries.

According to Dev, the extended cricket season in the present time seems to be taking a toll on the bowlers. Besides international assignments, cricketers feature in a number of competitions, including franchise leagues and domestic tournaments. Referring to them, Dev gave a stern remark saying that the workload has led to bowlers being more injury prone.

“Now the season extends to more than 10 months. The more you play, the more injuries will happen. Cricket is not a simple game. One has to be athletic, use all the muscles and play on different ground conditions, softness and hardness. Adapting to everything is not so easy, it takes a toll on the body. So you crack,” Dev said.

Then, Dev referred to the pace bowlers whose careers are nowadays hampered by untimely injuries. In an effort to recommend a way out, the World Cup-winning captain suggested bowlers spend more time practising in the nets. Taking a dig at the modern-generation pacers putting more focus on the matches rather than net sessions, Dev noted, “The more you bowl in the net, the more your muscle will start developing.”

The ex-cricketer further expressed his dissatisfaction saying, “Today, I am told that the pacers are allowed to bowl only 30 balls. That’s one reason.” “When they take so much stress to play at the professional level, then the body starts cracking. They have to bowl more than anything else,” he explained in detail.

India is currently playing a limited-overs series against New Zealand in their own backyard. They have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. After this, powerhouse Australia will visit India for a multi-format tour which will include four Tests and three ODIs. In their upcoming match, India will aim to register a 3-0 whitewash when they take on the Kiwis in the final ODI on Tuesday at Indore.

