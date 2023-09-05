KL Rahul has been included in India’s ODI World Cup squad. Rahul, the preferred wicketkeeper-batter for India in the format, has been declared fit after a fitness evaluation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on September 4. He will now fly out to join the team ahead of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Before departing for Sri Lanka, Rahul expressed his gratitude to the doctors and physiotherapists at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for working closely with him and assisting him in his recovery.

“The road has been humbling. A big shoutout to Nitin sir, Yogesh sir, Rajini sir, Dhananjay Bhai, Shalini and everyone at the NCA for your efforts and commitment towards getting me back on the ground,” Rahul wrote on his social media post.

This was crucial both for the player and the side ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 squad announcement. Rahul had suffered a thigh injury during the Indian Premier League earlier this year and subsequently had to undergo surgery as part of his treatment.

He has, since, undergone extensive rehabilitation at the NCA with the aim of regaining fitness in time for the World Cup in India. He has been one of the key members of the side in ODIs as a wicketkeeper-batter. Rahul is expected to take the gloves and also be the number 5 batter for the side thus bolstering India’s middle-order.

Ahead of India’s opening match against Pakistan, head coach Rahul Dravid said he was satisfied with Rahul’s progress, highlighting India’s adoption of a “somewhat more cautious approach” regarding his recovery.

Subsequently, Rahul was undergoing his recovery process at the NCA where he was collaborating with head physio Nitin Patel. On Monday, he participated in a match simulation exercise in order to assess his level of preparedness.

It will be interesting to see if Rahul starts in the Super Four matches since Ishan Kishan has been in good form as the wicketkeeper-batter. He showed his promise with an excellent knock against Pakistan coming in the middle order.