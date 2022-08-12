The Hundred: Dwayne Bravo completes 600 T20 wickets, becomes first bowler to achieve the feat

Former West Indies all-rounder and star T20 player Dwayne Bravo became the first bowler to scalp 600 wickets in the shortest format of the game on Thursday.

Bravo achieved the feat while representing Northern Superchargers in The Hundred in England while playing against Oval Invincibles.

Bravo achieved the feat in his 516th innings. He first trapped Rilee Rossouw in front of the stumps to get him out LBW on the 20th ball of the innings. He then bowled Sam Curran with a slower delivery on the 89th ball in a tense situation, to bag his 600th T20 wicket.

Bravo started tapping his toes and jiving in celebration as soon as he go the wicket of Curran. His side however lost the match by three wickets as Invincibles successfully chased the target of 158 with three balls to spare.

Dwayne Bravo celebrates his 600th T20 wicket with a special dance moves. pic.twitter.com/wJLBq8cux4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2022

Rashid Khan is currently a distant second on the list with 466 wickets. Sunil Narine is third with 460 wickets, and Imran Tahir is fourth with 451 wickets. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al- Hasan is fifth on the list with 418 wickets.

Though Bravo made his debut for West Indies in February 2006 against New Zealand, he has been part of 25 different teams since then and has featured in multiple T20 leagues around the world. 78 of his 600 wickets have come while playing international cricket for West Indies.

Over the years, Bravo has turned into a specialist bowler who can bat well rather than being an all-rounder. His teams as well have relied more on him for his bowling skills.

Bravo is also the leading wicket-taker in IPL with 183 wickets and has won the purple cap twice.

Bravo registered himself for the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) on Thursday alongside Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran. Reports suggested that he was signed by Mumbai Indians-led franchise MI Emirates.

In an era wherein T20 cricket and franchise tournaments are gaining more popularity than other formats, Bravo has surely recorded his name in the history books.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.