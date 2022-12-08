Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Test cricket bonanza: Matches scheduled for every single day until 31 December

With India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in action, Test cricket is scheduled to be played every single day until 31 December.

With the start of second Australia vs West Indies match, Test cricket is scheduled for very day until 31 December 2022. AP

The T20 World Cup just got over and the ODI World Cup is scheduled for next year, but amid all this, get ready for a healthy dose of Test cricket as we inch towards a new year.

From 8 December 2022, Test cricket is scheduled to be played every single day till 31 December.

Starting the packed Test cricket schedule is the second Test between Australia and West Indies which is being played at the Adelaide Oval and is scheduled for five days till 12 December. Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 164 runs.

The second Test between Pakistan and England will begin on 9 December in Multan and is scheduled till 13 December. England won the first Test by 74 runs.

India’s first Test against Bangladesh is set to begin on 14 December in Chattogram and should last till the 18th if the action takes place on all five days.

In any case, the first Test match of the South Africa tour of Australia will start on 17 December in Brisbane and on the same date England will begin their third Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

If the Tests last full distance then Day 5 will be played on 21 December while India’s second Test against Bangladesh will start on 22 December and is scheduled to be played till 26 December.

South Africa’s second Test against Australia is scheduled to start on Boxing Day (26 December) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and is scheduled to be played till 30 December.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan that is scheduled to start with the first Test at Karachi on 27 December is scheduled to be played till the year end, 31 December.

Of course, Test matches will only be guaranteed on each day until 31 December if matches last the full distance.

Updated Date: December 08, 2022 11:09:50 IST

