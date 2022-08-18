Team India 'slightly nervous' with T20 World Cup around the corner, says Rishabh Pant

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has said that although the side is ‘slightly nervous’ ahead of the T20 World Cup, players are keen to step up and give their 100 per cent in the tournament.

"With the World Cup around the corner, the whole team is slightly nervous, but at the same time, as a team, we love to give our 100 per cent and focus on our process. That's the only thing we can do," Pant was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This will be a test for Rohit Sharma and company especially after the Indian team was knocked out of the tournament in the first round last year in the UAE.

The side led by Virat Kohli were knocked out in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in 2021 as they lost their first couple of matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Although they were far better in their wins over Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan, it wasn’t enough for them to reach the semi-final.

After this ouster, there have been changes made to the set-up and how the side should approach this format. Under the new captain, Rohit Sharma, there has been a concerted effort to be aggressive right from ball one and this new approach has yielded dividends for the side. The side has not lost a single series under Rohit and goes into the Asia Cup as one of the favourites.

Despite having all the talent, the Indian side has not been able to win an ICC event since their triumph in Champions Trophy back in 2013.

"Hopefully we'll reach the final and do the best for the team," Pant added.

India will start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on 28 August in Dubai. India will also take on Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on 23 October.

