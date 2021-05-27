Team India head coach Ravi Shastri turns 59; wishes pour in on social media

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, is celebrating his 59th birthday on 27 May. On the special occasion, wishes pour in for the former cricketer from cricket boards, players, and well-wishers alike on social media platforms.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Shastri by sharing some of the statistics associated with him. In his career as a player, he had played 230 international games. To his credit are 6,938 runs and 280 international wickets.

1⃣9⃣8⃣3⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆

2⃣3⃣0⃣ intl. games 👌

6⃣9⃣3⃣8⃣ intl. runs & 2⃣8⃣0⃣ intl. wickets 👍 Here's wishing @RaviShastriOfc - former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/fn82nU9Isz — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2021

Wishing him, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ravi Bhai. May you keep uplifting our spirits both on and off the field. Wish you the best of years ahead”.

Happy Birthday, Ravi Bhai. May you keep uplifting our spirits both on and off the field. Wish you the best of years ahead. pic.twitter.com/9IfUUuWL3s — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 27, 2021

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai!! Best wishes to you on this day, praying for your good health, wealth & happiness!! Have a good one! 🎂 @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/bOW9CfEPta — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) May 27, 2021

The tracer bullet turns a year wiser today!

Wish a very happy birthday to you @RaviShastriOfc. pic.twitter.com/hPF769qOve — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 27, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the biggest characters in the game of cricket, Ravi Shastri. @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/s8vMaai2cJ — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 27, 2021

Shastri is known for his flamboyant personality and love for cars. He was a part of the 1983 World Cup squad which lifted the trophy in London. His best stint came during the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship where he scored 182 runs and took eight wickets. He was often credited for winning the championships for India.

After his retirement, Shastri took over the commentary box and later turned towards coaching. He was first appointed as the 'cricket manager' of Team India on a tour to Bangladesh after Greg Chappell's tenure ended. In 2014, he was named as the 'Team Director' by the BCCI.