Team India celebrated Holi in Ahmedabad on Wednesday ahead of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium from 9 March. As the whole nation celebrates the festival of colours, Indian cricket team players also celebrated the occasion by playing Holi in the locker room at the Ahmedabad stadium and in the team bus.

The video of the celebration was uploaded by BCCI on its Twitter account, in which, captain Rohit Sharma could be seen leading from the front in covering his teammates with the colours. He could be seen playing Holi with KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Later all the team members including Mohammed Siraj could be seen playing Holi in the team bus along with support staff members.

Colours, smiles & more! 🥳 ☺️ Do not miss #TeamIndia’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad 🎨 pic.twitter.com/jOAKsxayBA — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2023

In a separate video that was uploaded on Twitter, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill could be seen grooving to a popular Bollywood Holi song during a selfie video. Other team members including Rohit can be seen in the background of the video.

Virat Kohli and team India fully enjoying Holi. pic.twitter.com/XiognDen5G — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 7, 2023

India currently lead the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 and the win in the final Test of the series will help them book a spot in the final of the World Test Championship.

After winning the first two Tests, India were handed a setback in the third match in Indore as Australia won by nine wickets.

While India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will be looking to finish the series with another victory.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.