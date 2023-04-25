Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, who captained Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2023 game against Rajasthan Royals, has been handed a fine for his team for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match on Sunday.

This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. As a result, Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh. Also, each member of the RCB playing XI including the impact player was fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

In the Sunday game, RCB defeated the Royals by seven runs.

This is the second time Kohli has been fined in IPL 2023, Earlier he was fined 10 percent of his match fees after he ‘admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct’, after RCB’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

