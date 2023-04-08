Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2023 MI vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare

Cricket

Tata IPL 2023 MI vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare

MI vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: CSK 159/3 after 18.1; Ambati Rayudu hits the winning boundary as Chennai Super Kings gallop home with seven wickets and 11 deliveries to spare, collecting their second win of the season!

Tata IPL 2023 MI vs CSK Highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare

MI vs CSK, IPL 2023 Match 12 LIVE Score: CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad bats against MI during Match 12 of IPL 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 08 April, 2023

08 April, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

157/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 12
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

159/3 (18.1 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

IPL 2023 MI vs CSK preview: The stage is set for the Indian Premier League’s version of the ‘El Clasico’ with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the second game of the Saturday double-header.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

MI and CSK are two of the most decorated teams in the history of the Indian Premier League with nine titles between them, five of which have been won by Mumbai under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

Dhoni, who led Chennai to a runner-up finish in the inaugural edition in 2008 and would go on to win four titles with the ‘Yellow Army’ — the last of which came in 2021, will be hoping to go level with CSK’s eternal rivals in what could be his final season as a player.

MI and CSK have also squared off in the final more than any other team — the two sides have met in four finals (2010, 2013, 2015 and 2019), with Mumbai finishing runners-up in 2010 under Sachin Tendulkar’s leadership and winning the remaining ones under Rohit.

As for the current season, Mumbai are among the handful of sides who are yet to win a game, having been steamrolled by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in their opening game at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chennai, on the other hand, bounced back from a defeat against Gujarat Titans in the season opener with a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) — in their first match in Chepauk since 2019 — on Monday.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 08, 2023 23:24:52 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Learning art of death bowling from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Learning art of death bowling from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande

CSK's Tushar Deshpande, while taking two wickets, sent down four wides and three no-balls vs LSG, leaving skipper Dhoni unhappy and warning his bowlers to mend their ways.

Watch: Dog invasion delays start of IPL 2023 match at Chepauk
First Cricket News

Watch: Dog invasion delays start of IPL 2023 match at Chepauk

Spectators cheered as the stubborn animal led a series of groundstaff on a chase around the stadium in the southern city of Chennai.

IPL 2023 squads: Updated team list for 10 franchises, injury news
First Cricket News

IPL 2023 squads: Updated team list for 10 franchises, injury news

IPL 2023 squads: Here's the updated list for 10 teams with the latest replacements and injury