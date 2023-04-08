IPL 2023 MI vs CSK preview: The stage is set for the Indian Premier League’s version of the ‘El Clasico’ with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the second game of the Saturday double-header.

MI and CSK are two of the most decorated teams in the history of the Indian Premier League with nine titles between them, five of which have been won by Mumbai under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

Dhoni, who led Chennai to a runner-up finish in the inaugural edition in 2008 and would go on to win four titles with the ‘Yellow Army’ — the last of which came in 2021, will be hoping to go level with CSK’s eternal rivals in what could be his final season as a player.

MI and CSK have also squared off in the final more than any other team — the two sides have met in four finals (2010, 2013, 2015 and 2019), with Mumbai finishing runners-up in 2010 under Sachin Tendulkar’s leadership and winning the remaining ones under Rohit.

As for the current season, Mumbai are among the handful of sides who are yet to win a game, having been steamrolled by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in their opening game at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chennai, on the other hand, bounced back from a defeat against Gujarat Titans in the season opener with a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) — in their first match in Chepauk since 2019 — on Monday.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

