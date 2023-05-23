Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator contest in Chennai on Wednesday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

LSG, have overcome injury worries of their designated skipper KL Rahul to reach the IPL playoffs, while MI had to wait for the outcome of RCB vs GT on Sunday to confirm their place. LSG and MI thereby finished third and fourth in the standings, with 17 and 16 points respectively.

MI endured an inconsistent start to IPL 2023, losing two of their first three matches, but they fought back in the second half of the season, with Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY rediscovering his brilliant form.

In fact, SKY has been MI’s top run-getter, with 511 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 185.14.

New recruits Cameron Green and Nehal Wadhera, too, have impressed, with Green registering his maiden IPL century in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

LSG, meanwhile, had lost KL Rahul due to an injury during their game against RCB, when Rahul hurt his thigh while fielding. Krunal Pandya has led the team ever since as they made the playoffs for a second season running. Ravi Bishnoi (16 wickets) leads LSG’s bowling charts, but Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq (seven wickets), has also been one of LSG’s most influential recruits.

And when it comes to batting, it’s Marcus Stoinis (368 runs) who leads LSG’s chart, followed by two West Indians in Kyle Mayers (361) and Nicholas Pooran (358).

LSG vs MI: Form guide (Last five matches)

LSG: W W W L NR

MI: W L W W L

LSG vs MI: Head-to-head

Lucknow Super Giants hold a 3-0 win/loss record against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

While LSG completed the double over Rohit Sharma and Co last year, it was as recent as on 16 May when the two teams last met. An unbeaten 89 from Marcus Stoinis and some vital contribution from the bowlers helped LSG overcome MI by five runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG vs MI: Weather update

The weather in Chennai on Wednesday is expected to be around 29 °C that could reduce to 26°C when the match starts. The pitch could be spin-friendly in the evening, so expect the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Piyush Chawla to play a major part.

LSG vs MI TV coverage, live streaming

The IPL 2023 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.