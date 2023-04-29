Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • TATA IPL 2023: 'Unacceptable behaviour. You're an international bowler' — Simon Doull blasts Kagiso Rabada

Cricket

PBKS’ pacer Kagiso Rabada conceded 52 runs for two wickets in his quota of four overs and bowled four extras — two no-balls and two wides — against LSG.

Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants during match 38 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants on 28 April, 2023. Sportzpics

Friday was a nightmare for Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters hammered PBKS bowlers to pull off an impressive 257 runs for five wickets in the first innings of the match.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

If LSG’s power-hitting wasn’t enough, PBKS bowlers’ extras made the evening more punishing for their side.

PBKS’ South African pacer Kagiso Rabada conceded 52 runs for two wickets in his quota of four overs. He bowled four extras — two no-balls and two wides.

This laxity didn’t go unnoticed. Coming down heavily on Rabada, former New Zealand player and commentator Simon Doull said, “This is unacceptable behaviour. You’re an international bowler. He’s pushing it all the time, even when he is behind he is just there by an inch.”

LSG’s huge total came on the back of 54 off 24 by Mayers and 72 off 40 by Stoinis.

“We were joking about the difference between this wicket and the one at our home. Was just trying to build partnerships. Ayush got off to a flyer as well. I do like to take responsibility of batting in the middle order and finishing it off. I have batted everywhere in my career. I was swinging a few in the nets. So, they got excited and gave me the new ball. No one loves to bowl on a flat one. The home wicket suits me more as my change of pace helps me there,” said Stoinis after the match.

Read: LSG’s batting masterclass help them beat PBKS

PBKS, presented with a tough ask of 13 runs per over, tried to put up a fight and managed to get to a decent 201, but the ask was so big that it fell too short to even make for a respectable fight.

For PBKS Atharava Taide played a knock 66 off 36, his first IPL half-century, but seniors like Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raza, who would have been expected to step up for the job, could not stay long enough on the crease and scored 36 and 23 respectively. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan could not even last more than two balls.

Yash Thakur was LSG’s top bowler in defending the total. He conceded 37 runs for 4 wickets.

Updated Date: April 29, 2023 12:40:06 IST

