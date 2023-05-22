With the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) coming to a conclusion, it’s time for the playoffs to get underway. On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and all eyes will be on whether MS Dhoni and Co can seal a direct passage to Sunday’s final against an impressive Hardik Pandya-led side.

Shubman Gill (680 runs) has been GT’s biggest positive this season, and CSK’s primary aim will not only be to break the opening GT partnership, but to get rid of Shubman as early as possible. Gill picked up from where he left off last season, notching up two centuries and four fifties this season.

As far as bowling is concerned, both Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan continue to lead the Purple Cap standings with 24 wickets apiece. While the duo have been part of the GT setup since their debut season last year, the presence of another Afghan, Noor Ahmad, has been a welcome sign for Hardik Pandya and Co.

For CSK, on the other hand, Deepak Chahar’s recent form is something to be pleased about. In the last four matches, the pacer has scalped 10 wickets and along with that, he has been effective in the powerplay phase.

CSK also have a potential finisher in Shivam Dube. The 29-year-old has amassed 385 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 160, and this includes worthwhile cameos along with three fifties. As far as runs are concerned, this has been Dube’s most productive IPL season yet.

GT vs CSK: Form guide (Last five matches)

GT: W W L W W

CSK: W L W W NR

GT vs CSK: Head-to-head

Gujarat Titans hold a 3-0 head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings. Hardik Pandya and Co did the double over CSK last season, while also having emerged victorious in the season-opening game in Ahmedabad this year.

All three GT wins have come while chasing (By three wickets, seven wickets and five wickets).

GT vs CSK: Weather update

The evening at Chepauk is expected to be hot on Tuesday, with temperatures that could hit 30 °C. The dew factor could play a big part in the run-chase. The chasing team have won four out of seven matches this season at Chepauk.

GT vs CSK TV coverage, live streaming

GT vs CSK in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

