Axar Patel scored 34 and later took 2 wickets for 21 as Delhi Capitals registered their second win of IPL 2023. Axar Patel’s all-round show helped DC eke out a narrow 7-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has called for the India player to be named Delhi Capitals captain.

“I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He’s in a good rhythm. The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in a long run,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

David Warner is captaining DC this season in the absence of Rishabh Pant who is recovering from the injuries suffered in a car crash. The Delhi franchise lost their first five matches before winning the last two.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. MI lost to Punjab Kings in their last match as their three-game winning run came to an end.

In the run-fest at Wankhede Stadium where both teams scored over 200 runs, the only bowler who stood out for Mumbai was Piyush Chawla who gave way just 15 runs in three overs and also took two wickets.

GT vs MI: Preview, head-to-head, probable playing XIs

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan has hailed Chawala as MI’s best bowler and asked the franchise to back the leg-spinner.

“Piyush Chawla is MI’s best bowler. He is showing all his experience and bowling in the right areas. Mumbai need to back him and for MI to do well, Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker in the IPL,” Pathan said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Pathan also praised Gujarat Titans who are fourth in the IPL points table with four wins from six matches.

“Gujarat Titans look like a very strong team this season as well. Their vision and execution in the last season are visible in this season as well and that makes them a dangerous side.”

