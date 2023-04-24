Ajinkya Rahane is a player revived in IPL 2023. One of the most consistent performers in the history of the league with 4,283 runs in his bag, Rahane had a poor run in the last three seasons after he shifted base from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals.

Rahane made nine appearances in the 2020 season, his first with DC, but only scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 105.6. This severely impacted his chances in 2021 as he only played in two games. In 2022, Rahane was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise but there as well he was only afforded seven matches in which he could only manage 133 runs at a strike rate of 103.91.

At the same time, his fortunes with Team India also took a hit. Dropped from the team after a poor outing in South Africa in January 2022, Rahane is still to get another chance.

But the 34-year-old is an 82-Test veteran. He has played 163 IPL matches so far. This means only one thing, form is temporary and class is permanent.

Chennai Super Kings took a punt by investing Rs 50 lakh in the 2023 auction and look at what they have got.

In just five matches this season, Rahane has clocked 209 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 199.05. With Ben Stokes injured and question marks over CSK’s ability to drastically turn around their fortunes after finishing ninth last season, Rahane has transformed the CSK unit with his batting.

He got his first chance in the CSK jersey in the game against Mumbai Indians at his home stadium Wankhede. Moeen Ali’s illness led to Rahane’s inclusion and the batter slammed 61 off just 27 balls to help Chennai win and since then it has been a brilliant run, with CSK winning four out of five matches featuring Rahane.

On Sunday, Rahane was in his element again, scoring an unbeaten 71 off just 29 as CSK decimated KKR by 49 runs and took the top spot in the points table.

After the game, Player of the Match Rahane spoke about what is making him do so well in this IPL. And not surprisingly it’s the most important element — clarity — which so often is the difference maker in sports. Also, add to that Dhoni’s captaincy.

“If the thing between your ears is right, your mind is right then you’ll be fine. I’m just trying to enjoy my game,” Rahane said after CSK’s victory.

“I’ve enjoyed all my knocks so far, I still feel the best is yet to come. It is a great learning, I’ve played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK it has been a great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform.”

Dhoni himself is very impressed with how Rahane is performing and put down his form to the “freedom” the franchise has provided him

“We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him the freedom, give him the best position,” Dhoni said talking about Rahane’s hot streak.

Rahane’s best IPL came in 2012 when he scored 560 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 129.33. He can very well improve that stat given how he is performing and with everything around him in right place, it definitely looks like the best is still to come.

