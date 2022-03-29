IPL 2022: SRH vs RR head-to-head record, Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR head-to-head record: The 5th match of IPL 2022 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locking horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Pune. Both these sides were quite busy in the mega auctions and with plenty of new faces in the squad, they would aim to put forward a more dominating performance after a rather bleak IPL season last year.

In the last season, Rajasthan Royals finished seventh and they won only five out of their last 14 matches. SRH, on the other hand, managed to get the wooden spoon as they could only win three games in 14 games in IPL 2021.

This match will take place in Pune, a ground where there will be assistance to the bowlers since there is bounce on offer, and in the initial few overs, the batters need to be wary. However, the ground is quite small and with a fast outfield, plenty of runs will be on offer if the batters utilise the conditions with precision.

SRH have a solid batting attack with Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, and Kane Williamson holding the aces. Left-arm quick Marco Jansen has been added to the bowling group and he will be a great asset to have alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are one of the teams to watch out for as they have Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer. Apart from this, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin could be a huge factor. And they have also snapped up right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna who will share the new ball with Trent Boult.

SRH vs RR overall head-to-head:

In the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoy an 8-7 record over Rajasthan Royals.

Previous match:

In the last match between both sides that took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals had won the toss and elected to bat and scored 164 for 5 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson starred with the bat. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased this total down with relative ease on the back of Jason Roy and Kane Williamson.

Last season:

SRH and RR played two matches against each other in IPL 2021. Rajasthan Royals won the first match by a margin of 55 runs, while SRH won the second one by 7 wickets.

