Tata IPL 2022 - SRH vs PBKS head to head Records, SunRisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

Kane Williamson has flown back to New Zealand ahead of the last league match of this season’s IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. While the game is a dead rubber in every sense, this is also a chance for the management to try out a number of new faces and test the depth of their squad ahead of the next edition.

For SRH, Rahul Tripathi has been their best batter for them in the tournament. He has so far scored 393 runs in 13 fixtures this season. Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, and Aiden Markram have been the other batters who have contributed in a few fixtures.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, failed to continue with their momentum. After a stupendous beginning, the side has not found any consistency and have once again fallen short of reaching the playoffs. While fans expect a slew of changes to their management soon, but for now, they could give opportunities to few new faces for this clash.

A look at the head-to-head numbers between SRH and PBKS:

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Total – 19

SunRisers Hyderabad – 13

Punjab Kings – 6

No result - 0

SRH vs PBKS previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets in Mumbai.

Last five results:

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 5 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 12 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 69 runs

SRH vs PBKS Probable XIs:

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

