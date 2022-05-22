Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022 - SRH vs PBKS head to head Records, SunRisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

Cricket

Tata IPL 2022 - SRH vs PBKS head to head Records, SunRisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

Kane Williamson has flown back to New Zealand ahead of the last league match of this season’s IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. While the game is a dead rubber in every sense, this is also a chance for the management to try out a number of new faces and test the depth of their squad ahead of the next edition.

Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 17 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians during Match 65 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 17 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

For SRH, Rahul Tripathi has been their best batter for them in the tournament. He has so far scored 393 runs in 13 fixtures this season. Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, and Aiden Markram have been the other batters who have contributed in a few fixtures.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, failed to continue with their momentum. After a stupendous beginning, the side has not found any consistency and have once again fallen short of reaching the playoffs. While fans expect a slew of changes to their management soon, but for now, they could give opportunities to few new faces for this clash.

A look at the head-to-head numbers between SRH and PBKS:

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Total – 19
SunRisers Hyderabad – 13
Punjab Kings – 6
No result - 0

SRH vs PBKS previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets in Mumbai.

Last five results:

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 5 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 12 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 69 runs

SRH vs PBKS Probable XIs:

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 22, 2022 12:49:17 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Weather Update
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon. There is no chance of rain during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash.

IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB head to head Records, Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB head to head Records, Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, have lost three successive matches and will need to get back to their winning ways if they want to be in contention for the playoffs

IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Weather Update
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Weather Update

Navi Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Sunday evening. But there is no chance of rain during the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash.