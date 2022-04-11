Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Highlights: SRH win by 8 wickets

That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed the coverage. Until next time, good bye and take care.
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|162/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.1
|168/2 (19.1 ov) - R/R 8.77
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Nicholas Pooran (W)
|not out
|34
|18
|2
|2
|Aiden Markram
|not out
|12
|8
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammad Shami
|4
|0
|32
|0
|Darshan Nalkande
|2.1
|0
|22
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 129/2 (16.1)
|
39 (39) R/R: 13
Nicholas Pooran (W) 26(10)
Aiden Markram 12(8)
|
Kane Williamson (C) 57(46) S.R (123.91)
c Rahul Tewatia b Hardik Pandya
That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed the coverage. Until next time, good bye and take care.
Kane Williamson is named the Player of the Match for his measured knock of 57 off 46 balls.
IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score
A good calculated run chase from SRH. Their bowlers set it up nicely with the bowlers restricting Gujarat Titans to 162/7. Williamson then led the way with a measured 57 off 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma too gave him good support at the top with 42 off 32 balls to put on a 64-run opening stand. Tripathi then played well for 17 off 11 balls before getting retired hurt. Pooran then arrived and gave the finishing touches with a 18-ball 34 cameo, he along with Aiden Markram (12 off 8 balls) finished it off comfortably with five balls to spare.
SIX! SRH win by 8 wickets! Pooran finishes it off in style. Smashes a short one over deep square leg for a HUGE SIX.
Nalkande to bowl the final over with 1 needed off 6!
FOUR! Just 1 needed off 6 now. Brilliant strike to end the Shami over. Markram thumps it to long on, it whizzes away to the fence. The fielder has no chance.
A single! Pooran clips it behind square leg for a single. 5 needed off 7 now.
FOUR! A crucial blow. Short and slower from Shami, Pooran goes for a pull but gets a top edge over the keeper for a streaky FOUR. 6 needed from 8 now.
IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score
Three singles in three balls. Markram punches one to deep point for a run. 10 needed off 9.
Another single! Short down the leg side, Pooran mistimes his pull to long leg for a single. 11 needed off 10.
OUT! Pandya gets the BIG wicket of Williamson. A slower delivery outside off, Williamson looks to go over the top, doesn't connect it well and helps it straight into the hands of the long on fielder. A HUGE wicket this.
OUT! Rashid Khan breaks the 64-run opening stand. Sharma holes out to deep mid-wicket. A touch short on middle, Sharma rocks back and pulls it, doesn't get it off the middle and helps it into the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
OUT! Castled! Brilliant from Natarajan. Full on the leg stump, Rashid Khan gets down for a slog sweep but misses it, the ball knocks down the leg stump.
IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score
OUT! Run out. He had to go for it. Natarajan does well to drop it short, Tewatia goes for the pull but misses. They run through for a bye. The keeper throws it to the bowler who knocks down the stumps. Tewatia is well short.
OUT! Abhinav Manohar's luck runs out. Tripathi makes amends after dropping him earlier and takes a good catch. Abhinav Manohar again goes for the big one, it's a slower one, he ends up hitting it one-handed, miscue it straight down the ground, Tripathi moves to his right from long off and takes a good catch.
OUT! Jansen strikes. Miller is caught at short mid-wicket. Back of a length delivery on middle, Miller charges, looks to pull. It's not that short, Miller gets cramped for room and ends up mistiming it to short mid-wicket where Abhishek Sharma takes a good diving catch.
OUT! Umran Malik traps Wade LBW. Brilliant delivery. Full and fast on middle, angling in. Wade is probably expecting a short one, he looks to flick it without any footward, misses and gets hit right in front. The umpire lifts his finger on the appeal, Wade doesn't bother to review. He knew he was a goner.
OUT! Natarajan strikes. Sudharsan is caught at mid off. Good length delivery outside off, it seems to stop on Sudharsan. He looks to flick but ends up miscuing it to mid off where the fielder takes a simple catch.
OUT! Rahul Tripathi pulls off a stunning catch at covers. The in form Shubman Gill departs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the wicket. It's full and a touch wide outside off, Gill absolutely cracks it off the middle. Tripathi at cover pulls off a one handed stunner.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live cricket score, 21st IPL Match Live Coverage: A good calculated run chase from SRH. Their bowlers set it up nicely with the bowlers restricting Gujarat Titans to 162/7. Williamson then led the way with a measured 57 off 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma too gave him good support at the top with 42 off 32 balls to put on a 64-run opening stand. Tripathi then played well for 17 off 11 balls before getting retired hurt. Pooran then arrived and gave the finishing touches with a 18-ball 34 cameo, he along with Aiden Markram (12 off 8 balls) finished it off comfortably with five balls to spare.
Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will feel a lot more confident heading into their next fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT) after finally collecting their first points of the season with a comfortable victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
SRH outplayed defending champions CSK by eight wickets in the afternoon fixture of the Saturday double-header, restricting them to 154/7 after opting to field before Abhishek Sharma starred with a 50-ball 75 to help the 2016 champions chase down the target with more than two overs to spare.
They are, however, up against a side that are off to a dream start in their debut IPL season. Gujarat, led by former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, have won all three matches that they’ve played in the season so far though a couple of those games did go down the wire.
All-rounder Rahul Tewatia starred in their most recent victory, smashing two consecutive sixes when 12 were needed off two to pull off another heist in the league.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 21st match of IPL 2022:
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match be played?
The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 11 April.
Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match be held?
The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match start?
The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live cricket score , 14th IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live score: WOW! WHAT AN INNINGS FROM CUMMINS. He came in at 101/5 in the 14th over, smashed 15-ball 56 on a tricky pitch and won the match for KKR with four overs to spare.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG Live cricket score , 12th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH will be hoping for a quick turnaround after their opening game loss to RR. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live cricket score, 13th IPL Match Live Coverage: SIX! Smashed! RCB win by 4 wickets! Harshal hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a SIX to hit the winning runs.