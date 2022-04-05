Tata IPL 2022: RR vs RCB Head to head Records, Rajasthan Royals Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have an uphill task when they meet in-form Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to carry forward the momentum achieved from two wins in two matches and make it three in a row against the RCB.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore were defeated in their first outing by Punjab Kings. The Faf du Plessis-led side were unable to defend 205 runs. However, the team did bounce back in the next match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB stumbled in terms of batting performance in their last game. In chase of 129, they lost seven wickets and had to battle hard for a win. They would want to be far more convincing in this clash against Rajasthan Royals.

In this season, all the three games that have been played at the Wankhede Stadium have gone in favour of the side batting second primarily owing to dew and hence, a lot of focus will be on the toss.

Both the sides have explosive batting order and on a belter of a track at the Wankhede Stadium, we can expect a high-scoring match.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers for RR vs RCB

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head:



Total – 24

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 12

Rajasthan Royals – 10

No Result - 2

RR vs RCB previous game



In the last match between these two sides Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:



Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets

Match ended with No Result

RR vs RCB Probable XIs:



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini

