Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: RR Vs KKR Head to head Record, Rajasthan Royals Head-to-Head Record Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Cricket

IPL 2022: RR Vs KKR Head to head Record, Rajasthan Royals Head-to-Head Record Against Kolkata Knight Riders

  • FP Trending
  • April 18th, 2022
  • 8:06:56 IST

Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are eyeing to get back on the winning track after losing their previous games. This should make the upcoming encounter between them a cracker of a contest on 18 April. The exciting fixture will take place at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

In their last match, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by the Gujarat Titans, after their batting unit failed to chase down 193 runs. Their bowlers, including Yuzvendra Chahal, had a rare off-day in their last outing. Sanju Samson needs to bring some consistency back into his side, especially as far as batting is concerned. Barring Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer, none of their batters clicked in the last match.

As for KKR, barring Nitish Rana and Andre Russell, none of their batters did well in the previous game. The Shreyas Iyer-led side needs to put in a lot more effort when they face RR’s formidable bowling attack. Kolkata’s bowlers too need to step up and make their presence felt once again.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head:

Total: 24

Rajasthan Royals: 9

Kolkata Knight Riders: 13

No result: 2

Previous game:

In their last encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs at the Shrajah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Last 5 games:

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 86 runs.

Rajasthan Royals won by 6 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 60 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 37 runs.

Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: 

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: : Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sheldon Jackson(Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 18, 2022 08:06:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Tata IPL 2022 - CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Records, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 - CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Records, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore are coasting on their victories. The team cruised past Mumbai Indians to a 7-wicket win in their last outing.

Tata IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head Record, Punjab Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head Record, Punjab Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Both sides have three wins in five matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been brilliant in their recent contests.

Tata IPL 2022- MI Vs PBKS Head to head Records, Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022- MI Vs PBKS Head to head Records, Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

A look at head to head record between MI and PBKS