Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans win by 37 runs

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs
Hardik Pandya is named the Player of the Match
Captain Hardik Pandya led the way for GT with 87 not out off 52 balls. Abhinav Manohar gave him good support with 28-ball 43. Miller then played a 14-ball 31 cameo to propel GT to 192/4 after they were reduced to 53/3. Jos Buttler gave RR a brisk start but they kept losing wickets at regular interval. Ferguson was brilliant as he picked 3 wickets while debutant Yash Dayal too picked 3, bouncing back strongly after been taken apart by Buttler.
That's it! Gujarat Titans win by 37 runs and go top of the table! A very good all-round performance from GT.
OUT! Yash Dayal gets his 3rd. The slower one sends back Chahal. It's the back of the hand slower one, Chahal is totally foxed, he plays it early and spoons it into the hands of the backward point fielder.
After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 153/8 ( Prasidh Krishna 4 , Yuzvendra Chahal 3)
Ferguson gives away just four singles. There was a jaffa that zipped past Chahal's outside edge.
After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 149/8 ( Prasidh Krishna 2 , Yuzvendra Chahal 1)
A very good over that for GT. Pandya got the crucial wicket of Neesham via that slower delivery. But then had to walk off with what looked like a thigh injury. Shankar bowled the last three balls, and gave away just one run. 4 off the over. 44 needed off 12 balls.
Vijay Shankar will complete the over.
Well, Pandya is walking off the ground mid over. Looks like an injury!
OUT! Pandya has Neesham caught and bowled. That should be the nail in the coffin for RR, Slower delivery on the length area, Neesham looks to heave it across the line, ends up getting a top edge. Hardik himself settles under it and takes it calmly.
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live cricket score, 24th IPL Match Live Coverage: Gujarat Titans win by 37 runs! Captain Hardik Pandya led the way for GT with 87 not out off 52 balls. Abhinav Manohar gave him good support with 28-ball 43. Miller then played a 14-ball 31 cameo to propel GT to 192/4 after they were reduced to 53/3. Jos Buttler gave RR a brisk start but they kept losing wickets at regular interval. Ferguson was brilliant as he picked 3 wickets while debutant Yash Dayal too picked 3, bouncing back strongly after been taken apart by Buttler.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are set to square off in an Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Both the sides have been consistent and this promises to be a cracking contest.
Rajasthan comes into this game after having won their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants in what proved to be an absolute thriller. Young pacer Kuldeep Sen stepped up in his first match and looked sharp.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the season in their last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After winning three matches on the bounce, Gujarat was beaten convincingly by SRH and this should ideally serve as a wake-up call. They need their top order to be far more consistent and hence, Matthew Wade could make way for Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
When will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match be played?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 14 April.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match be held?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans match start?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RR vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Monohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan
