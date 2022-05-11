IPL 2022: RR vs DC head to head record, Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals will meet Delhi Capitals for the second time in this edition of the Indian Premier League when they battle it out at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday (11 May). While Delhi Capitals will be aiming to bounce back from their recent pounding by Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals will try to keep their winning momentum alive and reach the magic figure of 16 points.

The previous clash between the two sides was a high-scoring drama. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals put up a humongous 222 runs on board. Jos Buttler created a storm on the field and top-scored with a 65-ball 116. Devdutt Padikkal also recorded a half-century. The southpaw scored 54 runs off 35 deliveries. Skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten at 46 in 19 balls.

In reply, DC's David Warner and Prithvi Shaw started the innings quite well but could not stay long on the crease. Skipper Rishabh Pant made a crucial 44 in the middle overs. Rovman Powell tried well to snatch a win with some big shots. He registered 36 in only 15 deliveries, but could not take his side past the winning post. The 19th over bowled by Prasidh Krishna turned out to be the vital one and tilted the contest in favour of the Royals. The right-arm pacer recorded an economical 4-over spell, scalping 3 wickets.

In their last match, the Rajasthan-based franchise showed a great comeback against Punjab Kings after two consecutive defeats. Newcomer Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with an outstanding fifty. RR clinched the victory after chasing 190 runs at the loss of only 4 wickets.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals experienced a thumping in their last game against Chennai Super Kings. Their innings ended at 117 when they were chasing 209 runs. The batting order was an extreme failure, as only three batters managed to cross the 20-run mark. The next fixture will be a must-win for them to keep their team alive in the playoffs journey.

As the two sides battle it out, here is all you need to know:

RR vs DC Head-to-Head:

Match played: 25

Rajasthan Royals: 13

Delhi Capitals: 12

No result: 00

RR vs DC Previous Game Result:

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 22 April, 2022.

Last 5 RR vs DC results:

Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs.

Delhi Capitals won by 33 runs.

Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets.

Delhi Capitals won by 13 runs.

Delhi Capitals won by 46 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

