IPL 2022: PBKS vs DC Head to head Records, Punjab Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings will square off with Delhi Capitals on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams are standing with the same points (12 points) playing the same number of matches (12 matches). The winner of this tie will push the other side behind and get one step closer to the playoffs.

The last game between Punjab and Delhi was a one-sided joy for the Rishabh Pant’s unit. The Delhi bowling department showed pure class to bundle out the Kings for 115 runs in the first innings. Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets and did not let Punjab’s top order get out of the shell.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark. The opening pair of the Capitals almost had the job done as Prithvi Shaw scored 41 off 20 balls and David Warner registered 60 of 30 deliveries. After Shaw’s dismissal, Shahrukh Khan joined Warner and both snatched the victory in 11 overs.

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous games. While Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by a comfortable margin of 54 runs, the explosive knock of Mitchell Marsh helped Delhi to chase down a decent 161 against Rajasthan Royals. As we have already entered the final lap of the campaign, it is surely a must-win battle for both the teams.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head:

Match played: 29

Punjab Kings: 15

Delhi Capitals: 14

No result: 00

PBKS vs DC Previous Game Result:

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 20 April 2022.

Last 5 PBKS vs DC results:

Delhi Capitals won by 9 wickets Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets. Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets. Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets. Delhi Capitals won in a super over

Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel.

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

