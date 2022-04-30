Tata IPL 2022: RR vs head to head record, Mumbai Indians head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals

It will be a battle of two opposites when Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians meet in an Indian Premier League 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in the second match on Saturday's doubleheader.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are on a three-match winning spree and sitting pretty at number two in the points table only two points behind leaders Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have lost eight in a row and are yet to open their account in this edition.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has no chance of making it to the playoffs but they can definitely spoil the party for the others. The five-time champions would want to believe that the journey will begin against the Royals.

MI's big guns Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard haven't made a big impact this season and that has reflected in the team's performance this year. Suryakumar Yadav started the season with a bang but has not been among runs in the last couple of matches.

The lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing MI batting unit has been the consistency of young Tilak Varma in his first season. The left-hander is MI's highest scorer this season.

MI's bowling unit has been even more disappointing. The lack of a genuine spinner who can strike in the middle has hurt them a lot. Jasprit Bumrah hasn't got the desired support from the likes of Tymal Mills and Daniel Sams.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record

Total: 28

Mumbai Indians: 14

Rajasthan Royals: 13

No Result: 1

Last encounter

In the last match between these two sides, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in Mumbai at the early part of this season.

Last 5 matches

Rajasthan Royals won by 23 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals won by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs

Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

