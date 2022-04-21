Tata IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Record, Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record Against Chennai Super Kings

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have had a nightmarish season so far. After six consecutive losses, MI are on the verge of elimination from this edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to turn their fortunes around when they take on Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The high-stakes fixture will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

CSK are no better and they are just a rung above the bottom-placed Mumbai Indians. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side come into this game with five losses from six games.

Bowling remains a big concern for both sides. That puts a lot of onus and pressure on their batting unit. Rohit Sharma has got starts, but he has to kick on and put in a match-winning performance. Also, Ishan Kishan has to start scoring consistent runs.

For CSK, Gaikwad roared back to form in the last match and they would hope Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu can continue their scintillating performance in this encounter as well. They would also want Moeen Ali to get back his hitting range for this crucial match against Mumbai Indians.

Here's a look at the head-to-head numbers between MI and CSK:

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head:

• Total matches – 32

• Mumbai Indians – 19

• Chennai Super Kings – 13

• No result - 0

MI vs CSK previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Last five results:

Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 4 Wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 10 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 1 run

MI vs CSK Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

