IPL 2022, LSG vs GT head to head, Lucknow Super Giants Head-to-Head Record Against Gujarat Titans

The new entrants of this season's Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be squaring off for the second time on Tuesday (10 May) at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The journey till now has been quite a joy for the debutants. Despite being new franchises, they signed some impressive players and built good squads. Both have turned out to be quite a challenge for the rest of the sides so far.

Both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will step into the field with the same number of points. However, the KL Rahul-led boys are one step ahead of the Hardik Pandya-brigade in terms of the net run rate. Both franchises have already touched the magic figure of 16 points in 11 matches. The upcoming contest between them will be the decider for the top spot in the league table.

Lucknow Super Giants will head to the MCA as favourites, after winning their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, the Titans will eye to get back on the winning track after coming off a defeat against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter.

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head:

Match played: 01

Lucknow Super Giants: 00

Gujarat Titans: 01

No result: 00

LSG vs GT Previous Game Result:

In the only clash between the two sides, Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 28 March.

The last encounter between the two sides was an easy and comfortable win for the Titans. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 158 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. While skipper KL Rahul got out for a golden duck, crucial half-centuries from Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda helped the Lucknow-based side to put up a fighting score.

In reply, Gujarat lost an early wicket in Shubman Gill. But Mathew Wade, Hardik Pandya and David Miller steered the innings quite composedly. In the end, Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar put up some explosive knocks to snatch their first victory of the season in style.

Probable Playing 11s:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, B Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

