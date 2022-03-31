Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 31 March, 2022

31 March, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

210/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 7
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

211/4 (19.3 ov)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants
210/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.5 211/4 (19.3 ov) - R/R 10.82

Match Ended

Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Evin Lewis - 16

Ayush Badoni - 19

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Evin Lewis not out 55 23 6 3
Ayush Badoni not out 19 9 0 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Mukesh Choudhary 3.3 0 39 0
Dwayne Bravo 4 0 35 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 171/4 (17.2)

40 (40) R/R: 18.46

Evin Lewis 16(4)
Ayush Badoni 19(9)

Deepak Hooda 13(8) S.R (162.5)

c Ravindra Jadeja b Dwayne Bravo
Tata IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Highlights, Full Score: Lucknow beat Chennai by 6 wickets

Tata IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Highlights, Full Score: Lucknow beat Chennai by 6 wickets

23:44 (IST)

LSG win, CSK pay

This is the second instance of CSK allowing their opponents to chase down a 210+ target in IPL history. It is the fourth biggest chase in IPL history. Absence of Deepak Chahar, unproven youngsters and dew all played into Lucknow's hands even against a seemingly steep target. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock provided a perfect launchpad and Evin Lewis with the late flourish. Pity it means Robin Uthappa's knock goes in vain. LSG pick up their first win of the season while CSK are 0-2 after two matches

Full Scorecard
23:37 (IST)

LSG win by 6 wickets

Lucknow Super Giants chase down the 211 run target with 3 balls to spare and win by 6 wickets over Chennai Super Kings. Evin Lewis remains unbeaten on 55 runs from 23 balls

Full Scorecard
23:34 (IST)
six

After two wasteful wides, Badoni slaps this one over backward square for a six. One more to get...

Full Scorecard
23:32 (IST)
six

SIX MORE! 25 in the over and Lewis has turned this around. How CSK must be regretting this bowling decision. Played inside out over long and that's a six. It brings up a 23 ball fifty for Lewis

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)
four

Two in a row now for Lewis and LSG! This one is full of pace, pitched up and in the slot for Lewis to clobber it down the field

Full Scorecard
23:29 (IST)
four

Evin Lewis smacks a four after collecting a double on the previous ball. Pitched up, slower one, or lacking pace and it has been thrashed away

Full Scorecard
23:26 (IST)
six

Bold move in the CSK camp. Shivam Dube is brought in to bowl the penultimate over and first ball he's thrashed away for a six. Badoni gets down on one knee and has lumped it over square leg. He clobbers a fan in the stands in the process

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

GONE!

Slower one from Bravo, it is a low full toss and it has been launched into the leg side. Jadeja is a safe pair of hands on the boundary rope as Hooda walks back

Hooda c Jadeja b Bravo 13 (8), LSG are 171/4

Full Scorecard
23:17 (IST)
six

SIX!

Now Hooda gets in on the maximum hitting act. Sliced away but there's plenty of pace on the ball to carry it over the sightscreen

Full Scorecard
23:15 (IST)
six

SIX!

Evin Lewis smacks it over long off for a powerful and meaty hit! Lewis waited for that one from Pretorious and he's made it count

Full Scorecard
Preview: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will face Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (31 March).

Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Superkings and KL Rahul of Lucknow super giants during match 7 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Superkings held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 31st March 2022 Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL

Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Super Kings and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants during match 7 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15). Image: Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants played their maiden IPL game against Gujarat Titans on Monday. However, it did not turn out to be a successful attempt as they were pipped by Gujarat Titans in the final over.

Chennai Super Kings too had a poor start against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of this season. They could only post 131 for 5 and the only positive for them was the form of MS Dhoni, who scored a half century.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 31 March.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards, while the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. Apart from that, the match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check the live scores and commentary of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Chris Jordan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hari Nishanth, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar

Updated Date: March 31, 2022 23:47:09 IST

