Tata IPL 2022 - KKR Vs PBKS Head to head Records, Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. This match will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-over, low-scoring thriller; but the way Shreyas Iyer and his men kept hanging in there despite the low total should give the fans and the side a lot of confidence.

Punjab, on the other hand, will come into this match after a superb run chase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore where they chased down a stiff target of 205. They have perhaps the most explosive batting order in the tournament and can be quite difficult to contain when they get going and hence, the task will be cut out for the KKR bowlers.

Punjab, however, need to be far better with the ball and hence, the addition of Kagiso Rabada should bolster their bowling resources.

Let's have a look at head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Total – 29

29 Kolkata Knight Riders – 19

19 Punjab Kings – 13

RCB vs KKR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets

Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 2 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

KKR vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar

