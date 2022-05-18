Tata IPL 2022 - KKR vs LSG Head to head Records, Kolkata Knight Riders Head-to-Head Record Against Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their last match of this year’s Indian Premier League on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 7:30 pm. It's a must-win match for KKR. A win here will take them to 14 points.

And then their fate depends on other results. The NRR might come into the picture in case of a tie between multiple teams on 14 points. So they would want to win big.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, were comfortably placed to qualify for the playoffs but they fluffed a couple of chances, suffering consecutive defeats in their previous games which might have shaken their confidence.

The KL Rahul-led side lost the second spot and is now standing at No 3 with 16 points in 13 games. But they still have their fate in their hands. A win here will take them into the playoffs.

New entrants Lucknow Super Giants put in a brilliant performance in their last clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on 7 May. The three-wicket haul of both Avesh Khan and Jason Holder helped LSG bundle KKR out for 101.

Batting first, the Super Giants put up 176 runs riding on the knocks of Quinton de Kock (50 off 29) and Deepak Hooda (41 off 27). The Shreyas Iyer-led batting department, on the other hand, witnessed a rare collapse. Except for Andre Russel’s 45 in 19 deliveries, no batter spent much time on the crease. The chase came to an end at 101 and Lucknow relished a 75-run victory.

The Giants will look to get back to winning ways after their 24-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. KKR won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs and would look to carry forward the momentum and confidence.

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head:

Match played: 1

Kolkata Knight Riders: 0

Lucknow Super Giants: 1

No result: 00

KKR vs LSG Previous Game Result:

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 7 May 2022.

Possible Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

