  • Tata IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals end losing streak with 44 run win

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 10 April, 2022

10 April, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

215/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 19
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

171/10 (19.4 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs

Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders
215/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.75 171/10 (19.4 ov) - R/R 8.69

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs

Rasikh Dar - 0

Varun Chakaravarthy - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Varun Chakaravarthy not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 4 0 21 0
Shardul Thakur 2.4 0 30 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 171/10 (19.4)

1 (1) R/R: 3

Rasikh Dar 0(1)

Rasikh Dar 7(6) S.R (116.66)

c Rovman Powell b Shardul Thakur
Tata IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals end losing streak with 44 run win

Tata IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals end losing streak with 44 run win

19:38 (IST)

DC win by 44 runs

Delhi Capitals: 215/5 beat Kolkata Knight Riders: 171 all out by 44 runs and DC get back to winning ways in comfortable fashion. It was the first innings that decided this contest and KKR were never in it for the massive chase. Prithvi Shaw, David Warner scored fifties with cameos by Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav did the job and took four wickets

19:34 (IST)

ALL OUT!

Rasikh is the last wicket to fall. Slower delivery by Thakur, Salam looks to crouch and slog it but miscues and gets a top edge. Powell with the simple catch at long on

Salam c Powell b Thakur 7 (6)

19:31 (IST)

RUSSELL GONE!

Last over of the chase and Russell departs for 24 runs. Slower delivery by Thakur, back of a length, angling across and sent to Sarfaraz at deep point

Russell c Sarfaraz b Thakur 24 (21)

19:27 (IST)
four

First ball of the 19th over is thrashed away for a four. It has been launched down the ground by Russell

19:23 (IST)
four

Yorker length by Khaleel on off, Rasikh slices it to deep backward point for a boundary. Deep point chased after it but the ball raced away to the boundary

19:14 (IST)

UMESH GONE!

Kuldeep Yadav finishes with a wicket and he will begin the next match with a shot at a hat-trick! What a catch by Kuldeep to follow on his delivery. Diving catch, on the run, at mid-wicket region

Umesh c & b 0 (1)

19:12 (IST)
wkt

NARINE GONE!

After slapping a four, Narine departs. Little wide of off, turns away after pitching, Narine sends it wide of long off where Powell does the rest

Narine c Powell b Kuldeep 4 (2)

19:10 (IST)
wkt

Given out, review, CUMMINS OUT!

Cummins is given out leg before and he has decided to go for the review. He goes for a big swing to Kuldeep, misses completely and the ball hits the back leg. No inside edge for sure. Pitches in line, umpire's call on hitting leg stump and that's gone!

Cummins lbw Kuldeep Yadav 4 (3)

19:05 (IST)
four

Cummins picking up where he left off in the previous match. Steps across to the full ball outside off and beats mid-off to his right to get going with a four

19:04 (IST)
wkt

BILLINGS GONE!

Billings goes fetching well outside off by Khaleel, goes for the slog sweep, it has been skied and Lalit Yadav completes the simple catch. That's game, set and match?

Billings c Yadav b Ahmed 15 (9)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live score, live streaming, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs and DC get back to winning ways in comfortable fashion. It was the first innings that decided this contest and KKR were never in it for the massive chase.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to keep up their momentum when they clash with the Delhi Capitals in the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader in IPL 2022.

Coming into this match, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 3 out of their 4 matches and look a side in top form. In their last match against the Mumbai Indians Pat Cummins smashed a half-century in just 14 balls to shock the five-time champions. KKR romped home with 4 overs to spare.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have not found any momentum so far in this tournament and have won just the one game against Mumbai Indians and are in desperate need to sort out their woes with the bat if they have to trump Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match start?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Updated Date: April 10, 2022 19:40:29 IST

