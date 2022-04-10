Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals live score, live streaming, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs and DC get back to winning ways in comfortable fashion. It was the first innings that decided this contest and KKR were never in it for the massive chase.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to keep up their momentum when they clash with the Delhi Capitals in the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader in IPL 2022.

Coming into this match, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 3 out of their 4 matches and look a side in top form. In their last match against the Mumbai Indians Pat Cummins smashed a half-century in just 14 balls to shock the five-time champions. KKR romped home with 4 overs to spare.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have not found any momentum so far in this tournament and have won just the one game against Mumbai Indians and are in desperate need to sort out their woes with the bat if they have to trump Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 10 April.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals match start?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm.

Where can you watch KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.