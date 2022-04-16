Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will face Faf du Plessis‘ Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 16 April.

Delhi's campaign in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league got off to an ideal start as they defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians, but they hit a roadblock as early as the next game. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost two matches on the trot but just when it was looking all grey, they pulled off a stunning victory against KKR.

RCB, on the other hand, have gone through a somewhat similar road in this IPL. They started off with a defeat to Punjab Kings but came back strongly to win their next three games on the bounce before losing their last match to Chennai Super Kings.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head:

Total – 28

Delhi Capitals – 10

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 17

No result - 1

DC vs RCB previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run

Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 59 runs

Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs

DC vs RCB Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

