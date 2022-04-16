Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022: DC vs RCB Head to head Record, Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Cricket

Tata IPL 2022: DC vs RCB Head to head Record, Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • FP Trending
  • April 16th, 2022
  • 8:10:18 IST

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will face Faf du Plessis‘ Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, 16 April.

Delhi's campaign in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league got off to an ideal start as they defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians, but they hit a roadblock as early as the next game. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost two matches on the trot but just when it was looking all grey, they pulled off a stunning victory against KKR.

File photo of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

File photo of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

RCB, on the other hand, have gone through a somewhat similar road in this IPL. They started off with a defeat to Punjab Kings but came back strongly to win their next three games on the bounce before losing their last match to Chennai Super Kings.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head:

Total – 28
Delhi Capitals – 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore – 17
No result - 1

DC vs RCB previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Last five results:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run

Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 59 runs

Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs

DC vs RCB Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 16, 2022 08:10:18 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS Head to head record, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS Head to head record, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

The head-to-head stats between CSK and PBKS who play the 11th match of IPL 2022.

Tata IPL 2022- MI Vs PBKS Head to head Records, Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022- MI Vs PBKS Head to head Records, Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

A look at head to head record between MI and PBKS

Tata IPL 2022: RCB Vs MI Head to Head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022: RCB Vs MI Head to Head Records, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Record Against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians needs to perform far better when they take on a confident RCB. For starters, captain Rohit Sharma has to be more consistent – so far he has scores of 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.