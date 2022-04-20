Tata IPL 2022 - DC vs PBKS Head to head Records, Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head Record Against Punjab Kings

Two sides – Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, full of talent and pedigree, but unable to string together comprehensive wins, will lock horns in the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

While Delhi Capitals lost their last match to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings went down to a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad. There is enough quality in both the sides, but they now need to plug the gaps that have been affecting them.

For Delhi, there is concern with their middle order and this is where Rishabh Pant needs to step up. Delhi also need to give a long rope to Sarfaraz Khan as he could solve few of their woes. Apart from this, there are also concerns with their bowling, especially in the death overs. Kuldeep Yadav has been superb in the middle phase, but they need performers who can deliver in the death overs.

A look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

DC vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Total – 28

Delhi Capitals – 13

Punjab Kings – 15

No result - 0

DC vs PBKS previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 6 Wickets

Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

Delhi Capitals won in super over

Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets

DC vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

