Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Highlights: Chennai win by 23 runs, collect first points of season

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 12 April, 2022

12 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

216/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 22
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

193/9 (20.0 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs

Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore
216/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.8 193/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.65

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs

Josh Hazlewood - 7

Mohammed Siraj - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammed Siraj not out 14 11 3 0
Josh Hazlewood not out 7 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Jordan 2 0 20 0
Dwayne Bravo 4 0 42 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 171/9 (17.2)

22 (22) R/R: 8.25

Dinesh Karthik (W) 34(14) S.R (242.85)

c Ravindra Jadeja b Dwayne Bravo
Tata IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Highlights: Chennai win by 23 runs, collect first points of season

Tata IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Highlights: Chennai win by 23 runs, collect first points of season

23:27 (IST)

CSK win by 23 runs

Chennai Super Kings: 216/4 beat Royal Challengers Bangalore: 193/3 by 23 runs and collect their first win of the season. Siraj with boundaries in the last over but it was only consolation for RCB

Full Scorecard
23:23 (IST)

First win of the season incoming for CSK

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

Despite losing the biggies early and cheaply, RCB have not gone down without a fight

Full Scorecard
23:15 (IST)
wkt

GONE!

Sir Jadeja a safe pair of hands to get rid of DK. Full toss from Bravo, this has been connected well, almost goes all the way but for Jadeja who holds on and is steady on the long boundary to stay inside

Karthik c Jadeja b Bravo 34 (14)

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)
six

SIX MORE! Fuller length, on the pads, easy pickings and it has been flicked nonchalantly over deep square leg

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)
six

SIX! Short by Choudhary, DK picks the length, gets into a strong position and sends it over deep backward square leg for a maximum

Full Scorecard
23:01 (IST)
wkt

GONE!

One handed stunner from Rayudu! That is a brilliant take! Short of a good length from Jadeja, ball holds on to the pitch a bit, Akash Deep pushes at it, Rayudu dives full length to his right at short cover to pluck a stunner

Akash Deep c Rayudu b Jadeja 0 (2)

Full Scorecard
22:57 (IST)
wkt

GONE!

Hasaranga is upset with himself as he walks back. 98.6kmph, quicker one from Jadeja, Hasaranga tries to replicate the six from the previous ball but only finds Jordan at long on

Hasaranga c Jordan b Jadeja 7 (3)

Full Scorecard
22:55 (IST)
six

Flicked and flicked away beautifully for a six! Short of length from Jadeja, Hasaranga uses plenty of bottom hand to send it over cow corner for a six

Full Scorecard
22:54 (IST)
six

SIX! DK gets down low, fetches this fullish ball from outside off, middles the slog over deep backward square leg

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:27 (IST)

CSK win by 23 runs

Chennai Super Kings: 216/4 beat Royal Challengers Bangalore: 193/3 by 23 runs and collect their first win of the season. Siraj with boundaries in the last over but it was only consolation for RCB
23:15 (IST)

GONE!

Sir Jadeja a safe pair of hands to get rid of DK. Full toss from Bravo, this has been connected well, almost goes all the way but for Jadeja who holds on and is steady on the long boundary to stay inside

Karthik c Jadeja b Bravo 34 (14)
23:01 (IST)

GONE!

One handed stunner from Rayudu! That is a brilliant take! Short of a good length from Jadeja, ball holds on to the pitch a bit, Akash Deep pushes at it, Rayudu dives full length to his right at short cover to pluck a stunner

Akash Deep c Rayudu b Jadeja 0 (2)
22:57 (IST)

GONE!

Hasaranga is upset with himself as he walks back. 98.6kmph, quicker one from Jadeja, Hasaranga tries to replicate the six from the previous ball but only finds Jordan at long on

Hasaranga c Jordan b Jadeja 7 (3)
22:53 (IST)

GONE!

Theekshana celebrates as Shahbaz Ahmed departs! Bowled! Carrom ball, cramps Shahbaz for room, rocks on the back foot and is late to bring his bat down. Ball deflects onto the sticks

Shahbaz b Theekshana 41 (27)
22:37 (IST)

GONE!

Prabhudessai is bowled and the 60 run stand is broken! Theekshana strikes! Prabhudessai comes down the track but is beaten completely. The ball goes on to hit the middle stump and that's end to a well-played knock

Prabhudessai b Theekshana 34 (18)
22:06 (IST)

GONE!

Maxi is gone! 97.3 kmph non-turner from Jadeja and Maxwell is cleaned up! Maxwell rocked to pull, ball skids off the surface and crashes into the off stump. This is the seventh time Jadeja has removed Maxwell in T20s

Maxwell b Jadeja 26 (11)
22:03 (IST)

GONE!

Theekshana with the short, carrom ball and Rawat fails to read it. Spun back in with Rawat on the back foot. Umpire gives it out, RCB decide to review but it is futile. Out and the review is wasted as well

Rawat lbw Theekshana 12 (16)
21:55 (IST)

GONE!

Virat Kohli goes cheaply. Change of ends from Choudhary, short of length on leg stump, the pull is done in by the high bouncing delivery, Dube at deep backward square leg takes the catch

Kohli c Dube b Choudhary 1 (3)
21:52 (IST)

GONE!

Big wicket for CSK. Theekshana gets his first in the IPL and that's a might big one. Faf looks to free his arms, the bowler follows and the mishit is straight down long on's throat

Du Plessis c Jordan b Theekshana 8 (9)
21:26 (IST)

Target: 217 runs for RCB

Shivam Dube remains unbeaten on 95 runs, Robin Uthappa scored 89 runs and CSK have put together the biggest first innings total of the season. 17 sixes from the inning - most for CSK in an IPL inning. 165 runs coming between Dube and Uthappa for the biggest IPL partnership
21:18 (IST)

GONE!

Last ball, Dube goes for a maximum to get his century but doesn't get the timing or the elevation to clear the boundary rope. Low full toss and he could have gotten the six but only finds Faf du Plessis. 

Dube c Faf b Hazlewood 94 (46)
21:13 (IST)

OUT!

Jadeja is dismissed on the very first ball. Sent in to push the score, he is done in on the first ball. Mistimed, Rawat completes the catch at deep mid-wicket

Jadeja c Rawat b Hasaranga 0 (1)
21:12 (IST)

OUT!

Uthappa looks to continue the onslaught but falls this time. Not timed perfectly well and Kohli completes the catch at deep mid-wicket

Uthappa c Kohli b Hasaranga 88 (50)
20:47 (IST)

FIFTY!

Shivam Dube brings up his fifty now. He's taken 30 balls to it. Third IPL fifty for him and second this season. Gets there with a boundary
20:41 (IST)

FIFTY!

Lovely flick from Uthappa! Fifty up for Robin Uthappa from 33 balls. Maxwell gives up as the ball guns to the boundary rope
20:05 (IST)

RUN OUT!

Moeen Ali is caught short and Prabhudessai celebrates. Ali cuts this to backward point, Prabhudessai stops it with a dive to his right, the attempted single was never there and the DK completes the formalities

Moeen Ali run out 3 (8)
19:48 (IST)

Given out, review, OUT!

Gaikwad has been given out leg before after a loud appeal. The impact looks to be high which could save him. UltraEdge says no bat was involved. The impact is in line, the ball is clipping the top of middle stump and it is umpire's call. The decision stands!

Gaikwad lbw 17 (16)
19:13 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep
19:13 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings XI

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
19:02 (IST)

TOSS!

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and decided to field against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs to pick up their first win of the season. CSK were helped significantly by a massive total while batting first and then contained RCB backed by early wickets

Preview: A winless Chennai Super Kings will take on high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore on 12 April at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. While  four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are keen to bag their maiden victory of the season,  RCB will be looking to continue their winning streak with this game.

A loss for CSK can make their way to the playoffs next to impossible. For RCB, a win can be a  chance to secure the top spot on the points table.

RCB are looking confident this year under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. They lost their season opener against Punjab Kings, despite posting a total of 200 plus on board. However, their batters clicked well in the last three matches as well and took the side to victory. Opener Anuj Rawat registered his maiden fifty against Mumbai Indians in the last fixture. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have also shown some impressive performances with the bat.

On the other hand, defending champions CSK are lagging in every department. Their skipper, Ravindra Jadeja, has not been up to the mark so far. The side only managed to score 200 plus once but were crushed by debutants Lucknow Super Giants. The team's batting unit was a failure in the other three matches and scored sub-par totals.

Chennai Super Kings are missing their reliable pacer Deepak Chahar and have not been able to find a replacement for him. CSK needs to fire as a unit if they hope to win against a powerful RCB.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on 12 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match take place?

The CSK vs RCB match will be held at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The CSK vs RCB match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. Both captains will face for the toss at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?

The CSK vs RCB match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed online live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Luvnith Sisodia, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 12, 2022 23:34:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Jaffer draws Mahabharata analogy as Chahal, Padikkal take on former side RCB
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Jaffer draws Mahabharata analogy as Chahal, Padikkal take on former side RCB

Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious posts on social media, shared a Mahabharata meme involving Arjuna and Bhishma Pitamah to draw equivalence as former RCB players take on their old franchise on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: With momentum on their side, Rajasthan face RCB in battle of Royals
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: With momentum on their side, Rajasthan face RCB in battle of Royals

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: CSK’s Deepak Chahar virtually ruled out of entire season due to back injury
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: CSK’s Deepak Chahar virtually ruled out of entire season due to back injury

Having entered the tournament without Chahar, their strike bowler, the defending champions have lost all their four matches so far in the 10-team competition and are placed at the bottom of the points table.