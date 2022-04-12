Tata IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Highlights: Chennai win by 23 runs, collect first points of season

CSK win by 23 runs
Chennai Super Kings: 216/4 beat Royal Challengers Bangalore: 193/3 by 23 runs and collect their first win of the season. Siraj with boundaries in the last over but it was only consolation for RCB
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|216/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.8
|193/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.65
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammed Siraj
|not out
|14
|11
|3
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|not out
|7
|7
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Chris Jordan
|2
|0
|20
|0
|Dwayne Bravo
|4
|0
|42
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 171/9 (17.2)
|
22 (22) R/R: 8.25
Josh Hazlewood 7(7)
Mohammed Siraj 14(9)
|
Dinesh Karthik (W) 34(14) S.R (242.85)
c Ravindra Jadeja b Dwayne Bravo
First win of the season incoming for CSK
How relieved was captain #jaddu! That’s the reason why teams like #csk have a strong following, they always manage to pull a special trick out of the bag. Expecting the same from the #Mumbaiindians tomorrow. #CSKvsRCB #TATAIPL #CricketTwitter— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 12, 2022
Despite losing the biggies early and cheaply, RCB have not gone down without a fight
#RCB went down fighting. It’s never easy chasing 200+. But the batting should give them a lot of hope for the future #DoddaMathu #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #RCBvCSK— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 12, 2022
GONE!
Sir Jadeja a safe pair of hands to get rid of DK. Full toss from Bravo, this has been connected well, almost goes all the way but for Jadeja who holds on and is steady on the long boundary to stay inside
Karthik c Jadeja b Bravo 34 (14)
SIX MORE! Fuller length, on the pads, easy pickings and it has been flicked nonchalantly over deep square leg
SIX! Short by Choudhary, DK picks the length, gets into a strong position and sends it over deep backward square leg for a maximum
GONE!
One handed stunner from Rayudu! That is a brilliant take! Short of a good length from Jadeja, ball holds on to the pitch a bit, Akash Deep pushes at it, Rayudu dives full length to his right at short cover to pluck a stunner
Akash Deep c Rayudu b Jadeja 0 (2)
GONE!
Hasaranga is upset with himself as he walks back. 98.6kmph, quicker one from Jadeja, Hasaranga tries to replicate the six from the previous ball but only finds Jordan at long on
Hasaranga c Jordan b Jadeja 7 (3)
Flicked and flicked away beautifully for a six! Short of length from Jadeja, Hasaranga uses plenty of bottom hand to send it over cow corner for a six
SIX! DK gets down low, fetches this fullish ball from outside off, middles the slog over deep backward square leg
Target: 217 runs for RCB
Shivam Dube remains unbeaten on 95 runs, Robin Uthappa scored 89 runs and CSK have put together the biggest first innings total of the season. 17 sixes from the inning - most for CSK in an IPL inning. 165 runs coming between Dube and Uthappa for the biggest IPL partnership
GONE!
Last ball, Dube goes for a maximum to get his century but doesn't get the timing or the elevation to clear the boundary rope. Low full toss and he could have gotten the six but only finds Faf du Plessis.
Dube c Faf b Hazlewood 94 (46)
OUT!
Jadeja is dismissed on the very first ball. Sent in to push the score, he is done in on the first ball. Mistimed, Rawat completes the catch at deep mid-wicket
Jadeja c Rawat b Hasaranga 0 (1)
OUT!
Uthappa looks to continue the onslaught but falls this time. Not timed perfectly well and Kohli completes the catch at deep mid-wicket
Uthappa c Kohli b Hasaranga 88 (50)
FIFTY!
Shivam Dube brings up his fifty now. He's taken 30 balls to it. Third IPL fifty for him and second this season. Gets there with a boundary
FIFTY!
Lovely flick from Uthappa! Fifty up for Robin Uthappa from 33 balls. Maxwell gives up as the ball guns to the boundary rope
RUN OUT!
Moeen Ali is caught short and Prabhudessai celebrates. Ali cuts this to backward point, Prabhudessai stops it with a dive to his right, the attempted single was never there and the DK completes the formalities
Moeen Ali run out 3 (8)
Given out, review, OUT!
Gaikwad has been given out leg before after a loud appeal. The impact looks to be high which could save him. UltraEdge says no bat was involved. The impact is in line, the ball is clipping the top of middle stump and it is umpire's call. The decision stands!
Gaikwad lbw 17 (16)
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI
Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep
Chennai Super Kings XI
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
TOSS!
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and decided to field against Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs to pick up their first win of the season. CSK were helped significantly by a massive total while batting first and then contained RCB backed by early wickets
Preview: A winless Chennai Super Kings will take on high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore on 12 April at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. While four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are keen to bag their maiden victory of the season, RCB will be looking to continue their winning streak with this game.
A loss for CSK can make their way to the playoffs next to impossible. For RCB, a win can be a chance to secure the top spot on the points table.
RCB are looking confident this year under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. They lost their season opener against Punjab Kings, despite posting a total of 200 plus on board. However, their batters clicked well in the last three matches as well and took the side to victory. Opener Anuj Rawat registered his maiden fifty against Mumbai Indians in the last fixture. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have also shown some impressive performances with the bat.
On the other hand, defending champions CSK are lagging in every department. Their skipper, Ravindra Jadeja, has not been up to the mark so far. The side only managed to score 200 plus once but were crushed by debutants Lucknow Super Giants. The team's batting unit was a failure in the other three matches and scored sub-par totals.
Chennai Super Kings are missing their reliable pacer Deepak Chahar and have not been able to find a replacement for him. CSK needs to fire as a unit if they hope to win against a powerful RCB.
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?
The CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on 12 April.
Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match take place?
The CSK vs RCB match will be held at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?
The CSK vs RCB match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. Both captains will face for the toss at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?
The CSK vs RCB match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed online live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Luvnith Sisodia, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar.
