Tata IPL 2022 - CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Records, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

A dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three consecutive matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League. This will make the Faf du Plessis-led side extremely confident when they face a winless Chennai Super Kings on 12 April.

Chennai Super Kings have been disappointing in the tournament so far. Their batting has worked only in patches, while their bowling attack has missed the mark in all their games. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja needs to whip up his side into a well-balanced unit as they take on a powerful RCB. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to fire, while the bowlers need to buckle up.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are coasting on their victories. The team cruised past Mumbai Indians to a 7-wicket win in their last outing. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB have emerged as a balanced side. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed have been crucial in the middle order, while Anuj Rawat has proved his mettle as an opener in his previous match. RCB also have the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff available for selection.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head numbers:

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head numbers:

Total matches played- 28

CSK won- 18

RCB won- 9

No result- 1

CSK vs RCB previous game

In the last match between the two sides, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah.

Last 5 results

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings won by 69 runs.

Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 37 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI:

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

