Tata IPL 2022: PBKS vs CSK head to head records, Punjab Kings head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings were blown away in their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals. They would look to roar back to form when they square off against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2022 match on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The PBKS batting came a cropper against DC. They were bowled out for 115. Captain Agarwal, big hitter Liam Livingstone and young Jitesh Sharma will have to come good if Punjab want to topple CSK. The form of experienced batter Shikhar Dhawan will remain a cause of concern for the men in red.

CSK, on the other hand, have shown signs of improvement. Powered by the evergreen MS Dhoni, they beat Mumbai Indians in a last-over thriller. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has blown hot and cold in this edition of the IPL, will have to get his act together if CSK wish to pose a challenge to other teams for a top-four finish.

A take a look at the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Total – 27

Chennai Super Kings – 16

Punjab Kings – 11

CSK vs PBKS previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, India.

Last five results:

Punjab Kings won by 54 runs

Punjab Kings won by 3 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 9 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 10 wickets

Predicted playing XI of Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings:

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

