Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR head-to-head record, Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns for the first time in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on 26 March at 7:30 pm.

All eyes would be on CSK and their new skipper Ravindra Jadeja as he takes over from MS Dhoni this season.

Dhoni had led Chennai Super Kings since the team was formed in 2008. Under the leadership of Thala, as Dhoni was fondly called, the team had lifted the IPL trophy four times — 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

This time, CSK will try to continue their brilliant performance from last year, when they beat KKR in the final to lift the trophy for the fourth time. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to avenge their defeat. KKR are also hoping to start off this edition with a win over CSK, one of the toughest teams they have faced.

Both the teams have a great line-up in place. While CSK have retained big hitters like Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa, KKR have Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer in the squad.

CSK vs KKR overall head to head:

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 25 times to date. CSK have a big advantage over KKR, having won 17 matches till now. Chennai Super Kings have a win percentage of 68 percent over KKR.

Previous game:

The last time the two teams faced off against one another was the IPL 2021 final. An aggressive CSK put up a total of 192 on the scoreboard. South African batter Faf du Plessis was awarded the Player of the Match for his 86 off 59. The right-hand batter slammed seven boundaries and three sixes in his innings.

While Shubman Gill and Ventakesh Iyer did try to take KKR past the target, but CSK’s Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood managed to limit the team to 165/9 at the end of 20 overs. CSK won the final match by 27 runs, clinching the IPL trophy for the fourth time.

Last season:

CSK and KKR played three matches against each other in the last season of the IPL, with CSK winning all three of them. In the first match, Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 18 runs, while the team achieved victory by two wickets in the second game. The third time the two teams had faced off against one another in the 2021 IPL final.

