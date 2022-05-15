Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs GT Head to Head Record, Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Record Against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings will face high-flying Gujarat Titans for the second time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The exciting clash, which is the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST.

As the Chennai side have been already out from the campaign and Gujarat have made their place in the playoffs, the game will just be a mere formality.

Gujarat Titans are coming off a confident win against fellow debutant Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Despite posting a moderate target of 145 on board, the bowling unit of GT managed to demolish the Giants’ batting department. Rashid Khan’s 4-wicket haul, along with Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal’s superb bowling, ended the KL Rahul-led side's innings at just 82. With the 62-run victory, the Hardik Pandya-led unit confirmed their playoff berth with 18 points in 12 outings.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings’ batting unit collapsed badly against their arch-rival Mumbai Indians in their last fixture. The abject performance of the top order ended their chances of entering the final four. The Yellow Army got bowled out for 97 and Mumbai Indians reached the target after playing only 15 overs. Skipper MS Dhoni was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark, scoring 36 off 33 deliveries.

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head:

Match played: 01

Chennai Super Kings: 00

Gujarat Titans: 01

No result: 00

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Previous Game Result:

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 17 April 2022.

During their first clash, the Gujarat brigade won the last over thriller riding on the heroic innings of David Miller. Chasing down 170 runs, the South African batter smashed an explosive 94 off 51 deliveries. Rashid Khan also contributed a crucial 40 to bring the victory home for his side. For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad recorded 73 off 48 balls and Ambati Rayudu scored 46 off 31 balls. Dwayne Bravo was brilliant with his 3-wicket spell.

Possible Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C ), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.