Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs DC head to head records, Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals

The second encounter of this Sunday's doubleheader promises to be full of excitement as a confident Delhi Capitals will lock horns with a beleaguered Chennai Super Kings. This fixture will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Coming into this match, Chennai Super Kings are placed ninth on the points table and are almost out of the playoffs race. Also, they can still spoil the party for Delhi Capitals as well as the fortunes of other teams in the competition. The MS Dhoni-led franchise will be hoping to win their remaining matches and finish their campaign on a high.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have found their range with a thumping win in the last match are placed fifth on the tally, with five wins and as many losses and their net run rate of +0.641.

A take a look at the numbers, the head-to-head numbers between both the sides:

CSK vs DC head-to-head:

Total – 26

26 Chennai Super Kings – 16

16 Delhi Capitals – 10

10 No result - 0

CSK vs DC previous match:

In the last match between these two sides, Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Last five results:

Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs

CSK vs DC Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c ), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

