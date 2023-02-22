Tata Group as WPL title sponsor will further boost popularity of women’s cricket: BCCI president Binny

Tata Group will be the title sponsor for the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) from 2023 to 2027, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday. Tata Group is also the title sponsor for IPL since 2022, having replaced VIVO.

“We are really happy and excited to have TATA Group as the title sponsor for the WPL. We feel this is one of the most significant developments which will further boost the popularity of women’s cricket. The Indian women’s team has left no stone unturned to make the country proud and WPL is a step to indicate the upswing of women’s cricket in India. The tournament marks a new chapter in the history of women’s cricket in India and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the times to come; encouraging the Indian as well as the world cricketers to take up and pursue the sport,” BCCI president Roger Binny said in a statement.

The BCCI media release, however, did not specify how much money the Tata group will be shelling out to hold the title sponsorship rights.

“Women’s cricket is achieving new heights with every passing day and having TATA Group on board as the Title Sponsor for the Women’s Premier League is a testament of the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. The WPL will now be called TATA Women’s Premier League. The BCCI values and appreciates women’s cricket and the WPL is one more initiative to further nurture the game,” BCCI secretary general Jay Shah said.

The inaugural season of WPL will begin on 4 March and include five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz. The first season will include 22 matches and the final will be played on 22 March. All games will be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Earlier, BCCI sold the media rights for WPL 2023-27 seasons to Viacom18 Media Private Limited for Rs 951 crore. The auction for five teams helped the board garner Rs 4669.99 crore.

