Nearly a month after shocking the cricketing world by announcing his decision to retire from the sport, only to reverse it a little over 24 hours later, veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal decided to step down as Bangladesh ODI captain.

Tamim’s announcement comes on the heels of his return home after undergoing treatment for his back in the United Kingdom and less than a month before the Asia Cup gets underway in Pakistan before shifting to Sri Lanka.

“As you know I had an important meeting with Jalal bhai (Jalal Yunus) and Papon bhai (Nazmul Hassan). We have discussed what will happen going forward. Today I step down as Bangladesh cricket team ODI captain,” Tamim was quoted as saying in a press conference alongside Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Hassan, according to a report on Cricbuzz.

“Stepping down would be the best possible thing. I talked to the PM today and I gave her the message as well and she made me understand everything really nicely. Main thing is, for the betterment of the team, I should step down as captain and try to give my best as a player whenever the opportunity comes,” added the 34-year-old.

Tamim’s participation in the continental event, which returns to the 50-over format this year, remain doutbtful, as is the possibility of him making the squad for the ICC World Cup that takes place in India right after. The opening batter, instead, was hopeful of featuring in the tour of New Zealand in December.

Tamim also reflected on a “fantastic” journey as an ODI captain since taking over the reins of the side from Mashrafe Mortaza in 2020.

“The journey was fantastic and the result would speak for itself. I think I have done a very good job as captain. It could have very selfish if I said that I want to stay on as captain,” Tamim added in the presser.