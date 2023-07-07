Tamim Iqbal has decided to go back on his decision to retire from international cricket immediately afyer a timely intervention by none other than Bangladesh’s Prime Minster. Iqbal met Sheikh Hasina at her residence, reports ESPNCricinfo.

The Bangladesh batter met the Prime Minister at her residence with his wife, his former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nazmul Hassan, the report added.

The BCB had temporarily appointed Litton Das as the skipper for second and third ODIs against Afghanistan.

“Today afternoon (Friday), the Prime Minister invited me to her house. She admonished me and asked me to play again, so I have decided to come out of retirement at this moment,” Tamim is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“I can say no to everyone but it was impossible for me to say no to someone of the PM’s authority. (Bangladesh Cricket Board president) Papon (Nazmul Hasan) bhai, Mashrafe (Mortaza) bhai were big, big factors too. Mashrafe bhai called me here and Papon bhai was also with here.

“Prime Minister also gave me one-and-a-half months break for my treatment and other things. After becoming mentally free, I will play the rest of the matches.”

The surprise decision had come on Thursday. Iqbal, who had played the first ODI against Afghanistan in Chittagong, made the announcement in an emotional press conference.

He had skipped the one-off Test against Afghanistan a month back and scored just 13 runs against Afghanistan in the ODI on Wednesday.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment,” he had said in a highly emotional press conference.

“I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me.

“I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers,” he had added.