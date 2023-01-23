Team India looks invincible in home conditions thanks to their recent dominating performances. It is certainly sparking hope for a positive outcome in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup which India will host later this year. Earlier, the Men in Blue registered a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in the ODI series, following a 2-1 victory over the islander nation in the 20-over format. Now, they are standing on the verge of the second consecutive clean sweep against New Zealand.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit has already secured a victory in the ongoing three-match ODI series against the Kiwis, earning an unassailable 2-0 lead. Referring to India’s exceptional form on home soil, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, while speaking on his YouTube channel, slammed Babar Azam’s brigade who have been struggling in their own backyard for a long time.

Before the India tour, the Black Caps travelled to Pakistan for a multi-format series comprising two Tests and three ODIs. The ODI series saw the visitors winning 2-1, while both red-ball matches ended in a draw. Taking the results into his account, Danish Kaneria lashed out at the Pakistan batting unit which failed to breach the 300-run mark during the entire ODI series. The hosts were bundled out for a mere 182 runs in the second game.

Comparing the below-par show with India, Kaneria noted, “Did we score any notable large scores in the ODIs? Did anyone get a score of 200? Was there a performance that stood out? No. We need to be aware of everything and take lessons from other countries, like India, who are taking advantage of their conditions. But we’re scared of being exposed to our own conditions here.”

Additionally, the former spinner had his say on the trendy topic regarding Pakistan’s captaincy shift in the shortest format. He seemed doubtful about who would replace Babar Azam in the T20 Internationals. According to Kaneria, the board needs to think about the deserving candidate for the leadership role before removing Azam. He further highlighted the fact that Pakistan are lacking in experiments with their benched players, while India have been seen testing multiple combinations.

Taking a dig at senior cricketers, especially skipper Azam, Kaneria explained, “India now has the opportunity to put their bench to the test and give some new players a try in the third ODI. But in Pakistan, all that matters is just what you think about yourself. The team doesn’t benefit anything from Babar Azam continuing to score his own 50–60 runs; instead, it merely leads to losses.”

New Zealand will spend some more time in Asia during their upcoming assignments. After a trip to Sri Lanka, they will again tour Pakistan in April to play a limited-over series.

