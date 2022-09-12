'Tactical captain': Aaron Finch backs David Warner to succeed him as Australia ODI skipper

Outgoing Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch has backed teammate David Warner to take over as the country’s cricket captain in the 50-over format, following Finch’s retirement from the same.

Last week Finch had announced that he would be retiring from ODI cricket following Sunday’s third ODI against New Zealand in Cairns, which the Aussies won by 25 runs.

Finch will, however, remain as Australia’s T20I skipper and his team will get the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup on home turf, when the 2022 T20 World Cup gets underway Down Under in October.

Finch and Warner have formed one of the deadliest opening partnerships in ODI history, following the likes of Matthew Hayden-Adam Gilchrist, Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag among others.

“I think CA (Cricket Australia) I think are revisiting what that looks like. He’s someone I’ve played under a few times for Australia when he’s had the opportunity to captain, and he’s been fantastic. He’s an unbelievable tactical captain and someone who at the time the guys loved playing under,” Finch told Triple M radio.

“I’m not 100 percent sure of what CA’s position is on it. But would I like to see it overturned? (Yes) he’s someone who, you do your time and he’s well and truly done that I think,” he added.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins, Warner and Steve Smith have emerged as candidates for ODI captaincy.

However, it is only worthy to note that Warner was in fact given a lifetime ban on leadership duties following his involvement in the infamous Sandpaper incident during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

