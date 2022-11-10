Following India’s exit in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a lopsided 10-wicket loss to England in Adelaide on Thursday, cricketer-turn commentator Harbhajan Singh questioned why Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t feature in any of the matches at all, crucially against England, who have often struggled against spin.

Rohit Sharma remained persistent with R Ashwin and Axar Patel as spinners for the tournament. Ashwin picked six wickets while Patel scalped three. On Thursday in particular, the duo failed to pick wickets with Ashwin giving 27 runs in two overs while Patel was ineffective with 30 runs in four overs.

“I don’t know what are the reasons that a champion bowler (Yuzvendra Chahal) is not in the team. He must have done something to someone that he is not getting a game. With his credentials he should have been your first-choice spinner,” Harbhajan said on an India Today show.

Congratulations Jos the Boss @josbuttler and @ECB_cricket for getting into the finals of T20 World Cup .. incredible batting @AlexHales1 pic.twitter.com/FHgn7k8mNF — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2022

The 42-year-old retired off spinner was unhappy with India’s meek surrender in the game while questioning India’s batting strategy in the first 10 overs as just 62 runs came off it with Indian batting heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling to score at a pace.

“It is hurting, more because that we did not fight at all. India batted like ODI in first 10-12 overs like they still had 40 more overs to play. India should learn this format from England. They played like champions. It is very disappointing to see India’s approach throughout the tournament where they did not look like they would score more than 35 runs,” he said.

