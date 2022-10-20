Newly-elected BCCI president Roger Binny on Thursday expressed his displeasure on a key player like Jasprit Bumrah getting injured before a key tournament like T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

The frontline Indian pacer was ruled out with a stress back fracture three days before Team India took the flight for Australia. The injury came amid another pacer Mohammed Shami reeling with COVID-19 while back-up pacer Deepak Chahar was also ruled out soon with his third injury in a year.

“We need to address why and how are players are getting injured so badly,” Binny said at a felicitation ceremony organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association here. “We need to address why they are breaking down so easily. Not just now but also in the last four five years.”

“It is not that we don’t have good trainers or coaches. Whether the load is too much, whether they are playing too many formats, something needs to be done. That is my priority.

“You can’t have a Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup and then who is going to replace him. It is important (to address it).”

Binny also touched upon the subject of change in approach for domestic cricket as he stressed on making more lively pitches in the Ranji Trophy.

“The pitches are still too docile, they are unfit for the fast bowlers. We also need to look at infrastructure. 30-40 thousand fans come to stadiums (for India games), they need to be comfortable.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.