Samuel Badree doing the pitch report expects a lot of runs!

“Very well grassed and just about six weeks old. It’s quite firm which indicates that the ball will come nicely onto the bat and the batters can trust the pace and bounce. Think the bat will dominate the ball. Not much turn for the spinners and again we will have to assess the conditions and dimensions and make the adjustments. We are gonna see a lot of runs today.”



Toss | West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first

Preview: The action at the T20 World Cup will now shift to Group B of the first round. The designated T20 favourites West Indies will be seen in action against Scotland. After what happened yesterday with Sri Lanka, there will be a tinge of anticipation as West Indies come out on the field, more so considering their own form.

The Caribbean side has won only one out of the last five T20Is. Prior to that, India beat them 1-4 in their own backyard in a five-match series, effectively making two wins in last 10 T20Is.

There has been too much talk around the absence of senior players from the side, but Nicholas Pooran rightly said that they had senior players last year, when the team failed poorly.

Their first round Group also seemed tougher with Ireland and Zimbabwe to compete. And while West Indies will have an upper hand, to say that they are clear favourites, in this format, will be pretty reckless. But they are expected to make a winning start against Scotland.

But Scotland will not let it go easily. They know West Indies have looked shaky in recent times and will try to exploit their weaknesses. However, a lack of experience and game time will act against the Scottish side.

Scotland won all three games last year in the first round and made it quite comfortably to the Super 12 stage. And if they manage to pull some heroics today, Group B will be open far and wide.

